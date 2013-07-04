'NFL Total Access' recap: Will the San Diego Chargers rebound?

Published: Jul 04, 2013

32 in 32: Chargers

Brian Baldinger says new San Diego Chargers coach Mike McCoy is a chameleon, adjusting offenses to his weapons. He'll adjust the Chargers' offense to QB Philip Rivers. Retired NFL center Matt Birk says it's tough to complete a pass when you are laying on your back, which is what happened to Rivers last season. Birk likes the Chargers' top three draft picks and says all three will make immediate impacts.

The Ravens in 2013

Baldinger said anyone who believes the Baltimore Ravens can't make the playoffs next year isn't paying attention. Birk talked about the revamped defense, adding Marcus Spears and Chris Canty and getting Lardarius Webb back. Baldinger said they've strengthened the defensive line and are eight-deep now.

Suh motivated

Ndamukong Suh said the Detroit Lions have a good group of guys and really gelled during organized team activities this year. Suh said Nick Fairley put a target on their backs by saying the two of them are the best defensive tackle combo in the league. Suh believes rookie Ziggy Ansah will help the Lions this season.

Favorites in the NFC North?

Birk said the Green Bay Packers are the favorites in the NFC North because of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Baldinger agreed, saying Eddie Lacy is the back the Packers needed. Birk, who blocked for Adrian Peterson with the Minnesota Vikings, said Peterson is the hardest working guy in the NFL.

