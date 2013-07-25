'NFL Total Access' recap: Will Matt Ryan face more pressure?

Shaun O'Hara doesn't believe there is more pressure for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan after he signed his contract extension. Rather, it is the postseason pressure that will still apply. This is just a little more money in his pocket because he already was getting paid well from his rookie contract. Willie McGinest said Ryan looked happy during the news conference and believes there is a load of pressure taken off the QB's shoulders now that he can focus solely on the team and his own preparation for the year.