'NFL Total Access' recap: Will Matt Ryan face more pressure?

Did you miss Thursday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
More pressure for Ryan?
Shaun O'Hara doesn't believe there is more pressure for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan after he signed his contract extension. Rather, it is the postseason pressure that will still apply. This is just a little more money in his pocket because he already was getting paid well from his rookie contract. Willie McGinest said Ryan looked happy during the news conference and believes there is a load of pressure taken off the QB's shoulders now that he can focus solely on the team and his own preparation for the year.
Patriots moving on
Albert Breer said three things stuck out to him during New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick's news conference Wednesday, where Belichick gave a statement on Aaron Hernandez. Belichick's recognition of the gravity of the situation, his pride of the New England program and that Belichick was looking forward rather than behind.
Ravens' leadership void
NFL.com's Aditi Kinkhabwala said that with respect to the leadership vacuum, the Baltimore Ravens must redistribute the leadership among the current players. Cornerback Lardarius Webb is eager to fill those holes.
Smallest championship window?
Michael Irvin spoke about the late-game woes for Peyton Manning last year, so Irvin chose the Denver Broncos. O'Hara agreed that the window is closing for the Broncos because it all starts with the quarterback position and Peyton Manning is aging. McGinest went with the Pittsburgh Steelers because of all the hits on QB Ben Roethlisberger.
