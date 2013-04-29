'NFL Total Access' recap: Where will Tim Tebow land next?

Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwe checked in via phone and said he thinks the NFL would be very accepting of gay athletes because the locker room is such a "tight-knit community." Kluwe's comments come in light of NBA center Jason Collins revealing Monday in a Sports Illustrated article that he is gay. Kluwe added that he doesn't think it matters what a player's sexual orientation is, as long as they're good enough to play in the NFL.