'NFL Total Access' recap: What team will rule NFC West?

Both Evans and Sharper reacted to Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan saying he feels Robert Griffin III is safer in the read-option than a regular pass formation. Shanahan said all three injuries came on pass plays. Neither Evans nor Sharper agrees. Evans said he sees what Shanahan was saying in that defenders aren't coming full speed, but reacting to plays, which gives RGIII extra time to get rid of the ball. Sharper said that as a defender, the more chances he's given to hit a playmaker, the better. Sharper said if they continue to use RGIII like this, the dynamic playmaker might end up like Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick, where he starts to break down and can't play a full season.