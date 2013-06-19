'NFL Total Access' recap: Vernon Davis to play wide receiver?

Did you miss Wednesday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
Vernon Davis transitioning to wide receiver?
Darren Sharper doesn't believe that Vernon Davis will become a dominant wide receiver. Rather, Sharper believes that the better cornerbacks in the NFL will be able to cover him man-to-man with no issues. LaDanian Tomlinson seconded Sharper's points, stating that the cornerbacks will be able to take away most of his routes. Tomlinson feels Davis is better off playing tight end where he can create mismatches on safeties and linebackers in the middle of the field.
Falcons' outlook
Sharper believes Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez is a huge value in both the pass and run game. He says Gonzalez dominates the middle of the field in the pass game and is QB Matt Ryan's safety valve. Sharper feels the New Orleans Saints will be a better team with coach Sean Payton coming back, and they will challenge the Falcons.
Can Chris Johnson carry the load?
Tomlinson believes that Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson can carry the team but will not carry the entire load for the Titans. Rather, he thinks Shonn Greene will help spell Johnson so he can be more effective when he carries the ball.
Bigger Challenge to Packers: Bears or Vikings?
Darren Sharper believes that the Chicago Bears will be a bigger challenge for the Green Bay Packers in 2013. He says QB Jay Cutler will have a much better season under his new coach, Marc Trestman. Sharper believes that Cutler gives the Bears a better chance than Christian Ponder does for the Minnesota Vikings.
Allen on Ponder
Vikings pass rusher Jared Allen says that he's working on rehabbing his shoulder. Allen also stated the Vikings have what it takes to win their division. He said that Ponder took a big jump at the end of last year in terms of leadership and his play. Allen is confident that Ponder will continue his progress and be a solid quarterback next year. Allen added that he's willing to honor his contract and play out his final year without renegotiating.
Dolphins' offensive outlook
Tomlinson believes that the key to the Miami Dolphins' offensive success will be their offensive line. He says it all starts up front because if they can protect QB Ryan Tannehill, then they can throw the ball deep to Mike Wallace. Tomlinson also stated that he really likes running back Lamar Miller because he's faster and more durable than Reggie Bush.
Best new quarterback-wide receiver duo
Tomlinson believes that the Arizona Cardinals' Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald will be the best new duo. Tomlinson feels that Fitzgerald is the second best receiver in the game, and he will produce at a much higher level with Palmer at quarterback. With coach Bruce Arians, Tomlinson says the Cardinals will try to stretch the field more. Sharper believes that the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson and Percy Harvin will be the best new duo because the Seahawks will have the most offensive weapons. He added that offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will use Harvin creatively and cause a lot for problems for defenses.
