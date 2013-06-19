'NFL Total Access' recap: Vernon Davis to play wide receiver?

Tomlinson believes that the Arizona Cardinals' Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald will be the best new duo. Tomlinson feels that Fitzgerald is the second best receiver in the game, and he will produce at a much higher level with Palmer at quarterback. With coach Bruce Arians, Tomlinson says the Cardinals will try to stretch the field more. Sharper believes that the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson and Percy Harvin will be the best new duo because the Seahawks will have the most offensive weapons. He added that offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will use Harvin creatively and cause a lot for problems for defenses.