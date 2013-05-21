'NFL Total Access' recap: The greenest Super Bowl of all time

Which is a bigger cause for concern in Green Bay: The run game or the defense? Heath Evans says it's the rushing attack. He says without the threat of a rushing attack, opposing defenses can sit on the pass and tee off on Aaron Rodgers -- who was sacked 51 times in 2012, the most in the NFL. Darren Sharper says the defense is a bigger cause for concern. They are forcing fewer turnovers than they did during their Super Bowl run -- and must cope with the losses of Charles Woodson and Nick Collins in the secondary.