'NFL Total Access' recap: Should Seahawks be concerned?

Published: May 20, 2013 at 01:52 PM

Did you miss Monday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:

Pete Carroll serious about Seattle Seahawks suspensions

Omar Ruiz says that Pete Carroll is taking things seriously, as if the punishments were being handed down to his own child. It's next man up for the team though, as defensive end Cliff Avril is prepping for an increased role in the absence of Bruce Irvin.

Are the Seattle Seahawks lacking leaders?

Heath Evans and Darren Sharper talked about whether the rash of performance-enhancing drug suspensions is a big deal for the Seahawks. Evans says as one of the youngest teams in the NFL, the Seahawks already lacked leadership; now a target is on Seattle's back. Sharper says they lack discipline.

Josh Cribbs adjusts to life in Raider Nation

Josh Cribbs joined the show from Raiders Cam. Cribbs says that while he would have loved to finish his career with the Browns, there was a tremendous amount of turnover within the organization and he's looking for some stability. But will the tumultuous Oakland Raiders provide that? He says that he's healthy and was drawn to the blue-collar nature of Oakland and their fans, similar to what he's used to in Cleveland.

Tampa Bay Bucs GM talks Darrelle Revis trade

Andrea Kremer gave an update on new Tampa Bay Buccaneer Darrelle Revis. According to Bucs GM Mark Dominik, the team began planning the trade for Revis in Week 3 of last season -- the same week he tore his ACL. Dominik realized that the cornerback might be available due to the injury and eventually made the trade happen. Tampa's doctors have cleared Revis and while the team is aware of the risk they're taking, they see Revis as the top corner in the NFL.

