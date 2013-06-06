'NFL Total Access' recap: Sean Payton's grand return

Published: Jun 06, 2013 at 01:52 PM

Did you miss Thursday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:

Return of a Saint

NFL Network's Jeff Darlington reports from New Orleans where Saints coach Sean Payton has renewed enthusiasm, and it shows. Steve Wyche says the Saints will make it back to the playoffs in 2013 now that Payton's back at the helm.

RG3: 'Without a doubt' I will be ready

Robert Griffin III spoke from Washington Redskins camp and was adamant that he would be back in time for the start of training camp. The recovery time initially was estimated to take seven to nine months.

Coughlin surprised by setback

NFL Network's Kimberly Jones joined the show from the New York Giants' team cam. Jones said coach Tom Coughlin was surprised Jason Pierre-Paul had to undergo surgery. Jones also said Pierre-Paul currently is in California, which is where he had the procedure. Jones reported that wide receiver Hakeem Nicks is expected to make his first appearance at mandatory minicamp next week.

How will 'Skins fare in 2013?

Willie McGinest said RG3 will learn from his mistakes and be a better quarterback for the Redskins in 2013. McGinest also said Griffin will always have a high completion percentage due to his play-action ability. McGinest, however, agrees with the fans that the Redskins will not repeat as NFC East champs, citing the last team to do so was the Philadelphia Eagles in 2003 and 2004. Heath Evans went through the Redskins' schedule and concluded they will go 9-7 in 2013, a one-game drop from last season. He does think the Redskins will be in the thick of the NFC East race, and also believes Griffin will start all 16 games this season.

Freeney on the Chargers

San Diego Chargers linebacker Dwight Freeney joined the show and said general manager Tom Telesco is the only connection he has in San Diego from his days with the Indianapolis Colts. Freeney said rookie linebacker Manti Te'o looks instinctive in the short time he has seen him on the practice field. Host Scott Hanson went back through the Peyton Manning storyline with Freeney, who said he was never able to hit the probable Hall of Fame quarterback, but is looking forward to the two opportunities he'll have this season.

