'NFL Total Access' recap: Sean Payton's grand return

Willie McGinest said RG3 will learn from his mistakes and be a better quarterback for the Redskins in 2013. McGinest also said Griffin will always have a high completion percentage due to his play-action ability. McGinest, however, agrees with the fans that the Redskins will not repeat as NFC East champs, citing the last team to do so was the Philadelphia Eagles in 2003 and 2004. Heath Evans went through the Redskins' schedule and concluded they will go 9-7 in 2013, a one-game drop from last season. He does think the Redskins will be in the thick of the NFC East race, and also believes Griffin will start all 16 games this season.