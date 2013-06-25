'NFL Total Access' recap: Rookie advice from Sapp, McGinest

Warren Sapp and Willie McGinest offered advice to the rookies as if they were in attendance at the symposium. McGinest says that players need to understand that it's an honor and privilege to be in the NFL and that having a private life is over. Sapp was lucky in that he played with coach Tony Dungy early in his career, who keyed in on the five things that'll get you mentioned in USA Today: Out later than 1 a.m., alcohol/drugs, guns, girls you know too well/not well enough and speeding.