'NFL Total Access Recap': Riley Cooper's raucous history

Did you miss Friday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
NFL.com's Albert Breer checked in from Philadelphia with an update on wide receiver Riley Cooper. Breer said the Eagles had a closed-door meeting after Cooper left. Breer also said Cooper will be facing a lot of issues, saying he's learned from a Washington Redskins defensive back that the team is gearing up to go after Cooper in Week 1. Ian Rapoport stated that if No.1 receiver Jeremy Maclin had not gotten injured during training camp, Cooper wouldn't still be with the Eagles.
Jones on Jets
Kim Jones checked in from New York Jets camp and said Geno Smith has caught up to Mark Sanchez in the quarterback competition. She mentioned that coach Rex Ryan said he would not choose a starting quarterback after Saturday's intra-squad scrimmage.
What Do We Need to See from Cam Newton in 2013?
Heath Evans believes Cam Newton needs to do a better job of spreading out the ball. Evans said the Carolina Panthers would be more successful if Newton made opposing defenses cover different guys in different parts of the field. Darren Sharper agreed and added that Newton needs to be more consistent.
Michael Irvin from Canton
Michael Irvin said it was a glorious day at the Nitschke Luncheon. When asked about Warren Sapp, Irvin advised Sapp to just "speak from the heart" when he gives his Hall of Fame ceremony speech. With regard to Riley Cooper, Irvin said he has mixed emotions but thought Cooper's apology was genuine.
Michelle Beisner at Chargers Camp
Michelle Beisner said she spoke with quarterback Philip Rivers and he's embracing the new system and making serious progress. She said coach Mike McCoy has been running an up-tempo practice and is getting everyone fired up. Beisner finished by saying rookie linebacker Manti Te'o has been unbelievable in camp.
What's the Broncos' motivation?
Terrell Davis said the Broncos are trying to play for Peyton Manning. He said the Broncos want to win now because the window to earn the championship will close in two or three years. Davis noted the situation is similar to how it was at the end of John Elway's career.
With regard to the running back competition, Davis said second-year pro Ronnie Hillman looks more comfortable and will most likely be the guy. He said Hillman has been running with the first team, but he expects coach John Fox to go with whoever has the hot hand.