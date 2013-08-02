'NFL Total Access Recap': Riley Cooper's raucous history

NFL.com's Albert Breer checked in from Philadelphia with an update on wide receiver Riley Cooper. Breer said the Eagles had a closed-door meeting after Cooper left. Breer also said Cooper will be facing a lot of issues, saying he's learned from a Washington Redskins defensive back that the team is gearing up to go after Cooper in Week 1. Ian Rapoport stated that if No.1 receiver Jeremy Maclin had not gotten injured during training camp, Cooper wouldn't still be with the Eagles.