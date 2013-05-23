'NFL Total Access' recap: RG3 looks impressive in return

Did you miss Thursday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
RG3 talks, world stops
Robert Griffin III spoke Thursday, so the rest of the NFL world stopped for a while. NFL Network's Albert Breer was at Washington Redskins organized team activities where he reported the second-year quarterback looked impressive in his 20 minutes on the field. Breer said everything is pointing at Griffin returning on Day 1 of training camp.
Billick on handling injuries
Brian Billick joined the show and gave a coach's perspective on how to deal with player injuries. He said that as a coach he first talked to the doctors and then asked himself whether the injured player can manage with the injury. Billick said that as long as the player says he can go and the doctor clears him to play, the coach has to trust them unless he sees something he does not like.
Questioning Woodson's decision
Heath Evans and Willie McGinest tried making sense of Charles Woodson's decision to play with the Oakland Raiders instead of the Denver Broncos. The free-agent safety's decision puzzled Evans and McGinest, who could not make sense of the decision. Evans said maybe it's the Reggie McKenzie factor.
The latest on Mathieu's contract
Ian Rapoport joined the show to break down Tyrann Mathieu's contract with the Arizona Cardinals. Rapoport said the rookie defensive back's contract is reminiscent of Aaron Hernandez's contract when he signed out of Florida with the New England Patriots. Mathieu didn't get a full signing bonus for his slot in the draft, but can accumulate his guaranteed money via roster bonuses in later years, albeit with conditions built into it to protect the Cardinals. Rapoport also reported Mathieu already is entered in the NFL's substance abuse program.
Patriots having doubts?
Charley Casserly was asked whether the New England Patriots will regret letting Wes Welker walk. Casserly said the wideout is the better bet because new Patriots receiver Danny Amendola has a history of injuries. Casserly added that even if they both are healthy he would take Welker for the next two seasons.
49ers in trouble
Billick doesn't think the San Francisco 49ers can conduct business as usual after the loss of wide receiver Michael Crabtree. Casserly, however, thinks the biggest part of Crabtree's loss is his third-down production. Casserly thinks Anquan Boldin will help, but Vernon Davis has to pick up some of the slack.
Bradford ready for leap year
McGinest thinks St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford will take a huge step this season now that he has the necessary weapons. Rookie wideout Tavon Austin is someone Bradford can get the ball to quickly, and the addition of offensive tackle Jake Long will allow the QB more time in the pocket. Both will help take the pressure off Bradford.
Hear me out!
Dave Dameshek went on one of his Pittsburgh Steelers rants, saying he had a problem with Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III and Russell Wilson being ranked ahead of Ben Roethlisberger. Silver agreed, and said Big Ben should be in the top 7 overall.
Lions not ready
McGinest thinks the Detroit Lions will be good in 2013 but not good enough to win the tough NFC North. McGinest said the addition of Reggie Bush could open up the offense and take some of the pressure off Calvin Johnson. Evans said it is on coach Jim Schwartz to create a more disciplined culture, and, if he does not, the Lions will not be successful in 2013.
Bradford in Oklahoma
Bradford checked in from St. Louis to spread awareness for his #STL4OKC fundraiser benefiting the victims of Monday's horrific tornado in Oklahoma. Bradford was at his home in Oklahoma City on Monday. Fortunately for Bradford, he lives on the north side of town, and the twister ripped through the south side. Bradford -- along with the mayor of St. Louis -- are trying to fill up three semi-trucks with supplies and take them to victims in Oklahoma. Andrew Siciliano later transitioned the interview to football, and Bradford said he was excited to get on the field with rookie Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey the past two weeks.
Payton is in charge
NFL Network's Randy Moss joined the show from the New Orleans Saints' facility and said coach Sean Payton made some minor tweaks to the offseason workout program upon his return, sending a message to the players that the general is back. Moss also said defensive coordinator Rob Ryan got his feelings hurt when he was fired by the Dallas Cowboys.
Morris on RG3
Breer spoke with Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris and said he has raised his expectations this season after what he accomplished last season. Morris added that RG3 is looking great and said he will make the right decision on his availability for Week 1.
Take care of the ball
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill came in at No. 7 on the top 10 list of QBs 25 and under. McGinest said Tannehill has to take care of the ball to make the leap in Year 2. Tannehill threw just one interception in the Dolphins' seven wins in 2012.
