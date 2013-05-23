'NFL Total Access' recap: RG3 looks impressive in return

Bradford checked in from St. Louis to spread awareness for his #STL4OKC fundraiser benefiting the victims of Monday's horrific tornado in Oklahoma. Bradford was at his home in Oklahoma City on Monday. Fortunately for Bradford, he lives on the north side of town, and the twister ripped through the south side. Bradford -- along with the mayor of St. Louis -- are trying to fill up three semi-trucks with supplies and take them to victims in Oklahoma. Andrew Siciliano later transitioned the interview to football, and Bradford said he was excited to get on the field with rookie Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey the past two weeks.