'NFL Total Access' recap: Peyton Manning still in rehab mode

In the penultimate segment of the series, host Andrew Siciliano spoke with Raiders quarterback Matt Flynn, who said he doesn't regret anything that's happened to this point in his five-year career. Flynn said he learned a lot from his time with the Seattle Seahawks. He wants to win, even more now after that experience in which he was pushed out of a starting role by rookie Russell Wilson. Flynn says he was brought in to compete for the Raiders' starting job and he will have the mentality that the job is his to win.