'NFL Total Access' recap: Peyton Manning still in rehab mode

The show began by acknowledging the tragedy at the Boston Marathon, running reactions from NFL players and President Barack Obama's remarks as he addressed the nation.
Manning still in rehab mode
According to Jeff Darlington, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning made it clear Monday that he still is in the rehab process despite a roaring comeback last season. Manning still is getting strong and will be stronger in 2013.
Meanwhile, All-Pro offensive tackle Ryan Clady has not yet signed his franchise tender. He wants a long-term contract, and he's betting on himself coming off right shoulder surgery. Darlington said it is important in particular for Clady to be at voluntary workouts, to rehab with the Broncos. But he's quite a ways from a long-term contract, which the Broncos don't appear poised to offer just yet.
Rodgers, Matthews nearing contract extensions
Albert Breer said quarterback Aaron Rodgers and linebacker Clay Matthews could have their new contracts with the Green Bay Packers announced together since the two share the same agent. Matthews' deal is closer to getting done and probably will be near what the Cowboys' DeMarcus Ware is earning, around $13 million per season. Rodgers' deal is a little further from getting done, but he will be the highest-paid player in the NFL when it's said and done.
Lastly, Breer said Packers coach Mike McCarthy has moved mini-camp up to the beginning of June, tweaking the offseason schedule to keep his players' attention and hopefully avoid an early fall swoon like they had in 2012.
State of the Franchise: Raiders
In the penultimate segment of the series, host Andrew Siciliano spoke with Raiders quarterback Matt Flynn, who said he doesn't regret anything that's happened to this point in his five-year career. Flynn said he learned a lot from his time with the Seattle Seahawks. He wants to win, even more now after that experience in which he was pushed out of a starting role by rookie Russell Wilson. Flynn says he was brought in to compete for the Raiders' starting job and he will have the mentality that the job is his to win.
State of the Franchise: Chiefs
2013 NFL Draft: Team needs
The only thing the Chiefs did well in 2012 was run the ball. O'Hara said the Chiefs could appease unhappy offensive tackle Branden Albert by having Joeckel play right tackle. One of the reasons Albert is missing voluntary workouts is the assumption he'll play right tackle if the Chiefs draft Joeckel, or draft another offensive tackle prospect with the No. 1 overall pick.
One-on-one with Warner
Amber Theoharis spoke with Kurt Warner about his new show on USA Network "The Moment" in which Warner helps people chase their dream. The show gives contestants a second chance, similar to the one Warner got after stocking grocery shelves in Iowa.
Warner said his expectations for quarterback Carson Palmer -- who like himself is joining the Arizona Cardinals at age 33 -- are high. Warner said the Cardinals need to give Palmer more weapons, but that Palmer and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will accomplish a lot together.
In the draft, Warner thinks the Buffalo Bills might be the best fit for Geno Smith -- a quarterback the Bills could build around for the next decade. Warner thinks if Smith doesn't go to the Bills, he could plummet to the second round. Warner also thinks some of the other quarterbacks, like Matt Barkley, would be best suited if they fell to a team where they could learn under an established quarterback.
The best revenge games of 2013
Sharper said exacting revenge means most against teams that knock you out of the playoffs. First on that list will be when the Atlanta Falcons visit the San Francisco 49ers. Sharper said the Falcons, who were the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and led the 49ers by 17 points in the NFC Championship Game, have mostly flown under the radar while the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks have grabbed headlines.
O'Hara likes the dual revenge storylines of the Denver Broncos hosting a rematch of their AFC divisional playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and defensive end Elvis Dumervil going up against his former team after the messy fax fiasco that saw him leave the Broncos. Last year's matchup featured explosiveness from the start and exciting plays at the end of the game and in double overtime.
One-on-one with Notre Dame's Kelly
Siciliano spoke with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly about the inquiries NFL teams have been making on his players. Kelly said teams have been asking what kind of teammate Manti Te'o was. Kelly said he is not sure if he's had a better player in his locker room than Te'o. Kelly said he told NFL teams that Te'o's intangibles are off the charts and he makes others around him better.
Kelly wasn't asked if Te'o was exposed against Alabama in the BCS title game. Kelly did, however, say Alabama collectively boasted the best offensive line Notre Dame faced, and that Chance Warmack was the most dominant offensive lineman the Fighting Irish faced all season.
As teams watch more film and look at his body of work, they see a solid player in Te'o. Kelly also thinks tight end Tyler Eifert can be a game changer at the next level -- a tight end who needs to be double-teamed in the red zone. Kelly spoke highly of strong safety Jamoris Slaughter and defensive end Kapron Lewis-Moore as underrated guys who got hurt but will be of huge value down the line.
