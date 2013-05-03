'NFL Total Access' recap: McNabb talks Tannehill's 2013 season

Published: May 03, 2013 at 02:27 PM

Did you miss Friday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:

Donovan McNabb talks Ryan Tannehill's development

Donovan McNabb said Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill needs to improve on third down this year. McNabb is confident Tannehill will have an opportunity to produce at a higher level now that the Dolphins have surrounded him with playmakers. With the addition of Mike Wallace, McNabb thinks Tannehill will be throwing more deep balls and adding an explosive element to Miami's offense.

Donovan McNabb grades NFC North's draft hauls

McNabb thinks the Minnesota Vikings did a great job addressing their needs in the 2013 NFL Draft. However, McNabb thinks they lost too much veteran leadership with the departures of Antoine Winfield and Percy Harvin. McNabb is hopeful that wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson can come in and contribute on special teams and offense.

Vikings: B+

Packers: B-

Bears: C

Lions: C

Shaun O'Hara discusses Patriots' offseason moves

Shaun O'Hara doesn't think the New England Patriots have done enough during the offseason. They have a number of new receivers in the locker room, and O'Hara thinks there may not be enough time for Tom Brady to form a relationship with all of them. O'Hara also added that the Patriots did not address their need for a dominant pass rusher.

Dion Jordan from Dolphins Rookie Minicamp

Jordan says he was excited to get some good work in with his new teammates. Jordan stated that his coaches haven't yet figured out where he will line up. He's open to playing any position, and knows he has the ability to rush the passer from any spot. Jordan also said the Dolphins coaching staff wants him to gain weight before the season.

Harrison: Post-draft Power Rankings

After the 2013 NFL Draft, Elliot Harrison updates his Power Rankings, with plenty of teams moving up and down the board. More ...

NFC South's most improved team

McNabb thinks the Atlanta Falcons improved most this offseason by addressing their needs with running back Steven Jackson and defensive end Osi Umenyiora. Also, McNabb thinks the Falcons selected well during the 2013 NFL Draft, highlighting the addition of cornerback Desmond Trufant. O'Hara agreed with McNabb but thinks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the highest ceiling.

