'NFL Total Access' recap: McNabb says Tebow is not an athlete

Did you miss Tuesday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
McNabb on Tebow
Donovan McNabb shared his thoughts on how realistic a position change is for Tim Tebow. McNabb's answer? Not happening. As McNabb puts it, Tebow is not an athlete -- if he were picking guys to play pickup basketball, Tebow would not make the team. Ouch.
Second-round gems
Shaun O'Hara was asked which second-round pick would make the biggest impact as a rookie and went with the Green Bay Packers' Eddie Lacy. O'Hara thinks the former Alabama power back can make a big impact in short-yardage situations. Anything would be an improvement for the Packers, who have not had a 100-yard rusher since the Taft administration.
Palmer on Barkley, Collins
Host Andrew Siciliano spoke with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer, who joined the show from Cardinals' team cam. Palmer said the Philadelphia Eagles got a steal with the selection of Matt Barkley in the fourth round. Palmer also was asked whether an NFL locker room would be accepting of a gay player. This comes in light of NBA center Jason Collins revealing this week in a Sports Illustrated article that he is gay.
McNabb's four rookie QB impacts
McNabb thinks four rookie quarterbacks will start a game in 2013: EJ Manuel, Geno Smith, Tyler Wilson and Landry Jones. McNabb says David Garrard will be the starter when the season kicks off, but the Jets eventually will go with Smith. Kevin Kolb is an injury waiting to happen, according to McNabb, and once the season is lost, Manuel will get reps with the Buffalo Bills. McNabb doesn't see Matt Flynn as a full-time starter, giving Wilson a solid opportunity with the Oakland Raiders. And as McNabb mentioned earlier, Ben Roethlisberger can't seem to stay healthy with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Grading the AFC South
O'Hara graded the AFC South's draft classes. He seems to be an incredibly easy grader. O'Hara likes that the Tennessee Titans added two offensive guards.
Be sure to tune into "NFL Total Access" Monday through Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.