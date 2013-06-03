'NFL Total Access' recap: McNabb's words of wisdom to RG3

Ryan Tannehill checked in, via Miami Dolphins Team Cam, and said that he's incredibly impressed with wide receiver Mike Wallace's speed. Tannehill believes wideout Brandon Gibson is a versatile receiver and says Gibson will be used in the slot and on the outside. Tannehill said Lamar Miller is their running back, and has been doing a great job with understanding the offense, especially pass protection schemes. Tannehill says they're trying to make every rep count and learn as much as they can during the offseason.