'NFL Total Access' recap: McNabb's words of wisdom to RG3

Did you miss Monday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
Donovan McNabb's advice to RG3
Donovan McNabb said he hasn't heard from Robert Griffin III yet, after the former Philadelphia Eagles QB publicly criticized Griffin. McNabb wants to share his vast experience with Griffin and believes a meeting would benefit the Washington Redskins quarterback. McNabb said he loves to talk to the younger guys and wants to prepare them for what they'll be faced with. He feels his remarks shouldn't be seen as criticism and said he's a fan of Griffin's.
Tony Romo's role with Cowboys
Heath Evans believes Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo needs to be a integral part of the game plan so he can be fully in tune with what coaches are calling during the game. Willie McGinest added that the top quarterbacks are usually involved in deciding which plays are best to run on game day.
Monte Kiffin's impact
McGinest believes the Cowboys defense will be better not just because of new defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin, but also because of new defensive line coach Rod Marinelli. Marinelli had great success with the Chicago Bears and will bring over the same focus on turnovers to the Cowboys. Evans believes that Kiffin will simplify the defense and make it easier for the players to succeed.
Is Jason Garrett coaching for his job?
Evans believes that virtually every coach is on the hot seat. McGinest is confused by Garrett's role since the coach won't be the Cowboys' play-caller.
Ryan Tannehill confident ahead of 2013
Ryan Tannehill checked in, via Miami Dolphins Team Cam, and said that he's incredibly impressed with wide receiver Mike Wallace's speed. Tannehill believes wideout Brandon Gibson is a versatile receiver and says Gibson will be used in the slot and on the outside. Tannehill said Lamar Miller is their running back, and has been doing a great job with understanding the offense, especially pass protection schemes. Tannehill says they're trying to make every rep count and learn as much as they can during the offseason.
Will Tannehill be the most improved second-year QB?
Evans believes it will be difficult for Tannehill to improve over the first five or six weeks of the season because he's going against some tough teams. Evans says the most important part of playing offense is continuity and believes it will be hard for Tannehill to get on the same page with all the new additions.
How will Eric Mangini help the 49ers?
McGinest stated that Mangini will be a great addition to the San Francisco 49ers staff because he has a lot of knowledge and was popular with players before his days as a head coach. McGinest added that Mangini will be extremely helpful in showing the offense how to attack defenses.
