'NFL Total Access' recap: Matthew Stafford's new deal with Lions

McNabb feels it's definitely now or never for the Pittsburgh Steelers because their defense is aging and Big Ben is consistently getting injured. O'Hara doesn't believe it's now or never for the New England Patriots because Tom Brady has plenty of time left on his deal and he's shown no signs of slowing down. McNabb said that the Broncos have plenty of time to make a run at a championship because they have Peyton Manning and a lot of solid pieces around him. With Eli Manning still there, O'Hara doesn't see this year as a win-now situation for the Giants.