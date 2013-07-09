'NFL Total Access' recap: Matthew Stafford's new deal with Lions

Did you miss Tuesday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
Stafford's new deal
Donovan McNabb believes that Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is worth the money based on his numbers, but McNabb doesn't feel he's worth top-5 money because of his win total.
Best wide receiver duo in the NFL
Shaun O'Hara says that the Atlanta Falcons' duo of Roddy White and Julio Jones are the best in the NFL. Even though Victor Cruz and Hakeem Nicks are extremely talented, O'Hara believes Jones and White are both dominant receivers and possess more big play ability. McNabb believes that the Denver Broncos have the best wide receiving corps because of the addition of Wes Welker and Peyton Manning running the offense.
Will Trestman improve the Bears' offense?
O'Hara said that new coach Marc Trestman will definitely improve the Chicago Bears' offense because they can't get any worse. O'Hara believes they did a great job addressing their needs at offensive line and added a great weapon in tight end Martellus Bennett. McNabb says Trestman will stress the importance of spreading the ball around more.
Make-or-break year for Cutler?
In a contract year with a new coach, O'Hara believes it will be "make or break" time for quarterback Jay Cutler. While the Bears won't necessarily have a better option, Cutler could earn significantly less money if he has a poor season, O'Hara said. McNabb says Cutler just needs to be more consistent, and Trestman will help Cutler do that with shorter drops in the passing game.
Elite status for Cruz?
O'Hara said Cruz is definitely an elite receiver because of his ability to make plays after the catch. While he might be a slot receiver with the New York Giants, O'Hara feels Cruz could play outside with his skill set. McNabb said Cruz could be considered elite because he's part of an elite combination with Eli Manning.
Antrel Rolle on Cruz's new deal
Antrel Rolle said the Giants are extremely relieved to have Cruz locked up long-term because he's a huge part of the offense. Rolle added that the offense is extremely different with Cruz in it, as he opens up a lot for Nicks and makes Manning better.
Now or never?
McNabb feels it's definitely now or never for the Pittsburgh Steelers because their defense is aging and Big Ben is consistently getting injured. O'Hara doesn't believe it's now or never for the New England Patriots because Tom Brady has plenty of time left on his deal and he's shown no signs of slowing down. McNabb said that the Broncos have plenty of time to make a run at a championship because they have Peyton Manning and a lot of solid pieces around him. With Eli Manning still there, O'Hara doesn't see this year as a win-now situation for the Giants.
Which record is most likely to fall in 2013?
O'Hara believes the only record that has a chance of getting touched is the single-season passing yards record set by Drew Brees. He says every other record has more longevity and the passing record could be broken any year with the transition of the league. McNabb says the sack record is most likely to fall this season, and he believes Von Miller will be the guy to do it.
