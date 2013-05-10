'NFL Total Access' recap: Matt Barkley or Geno Smith

Did you miss Friday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
Who's in a better position to succeed: Matt Barkley or Geno Smith?
Warren Sapp thinks Smith is in a better position to succeed only because he has a greater chance of starting at quarterback this year with Mark Sanchez in front of him on the New York Jets' depth chart. Yet, Sapp mentioned that Barkley could be groomed to have success with the Philadelphia Eagles once the "Michael Vick era" is over.
Did the Dallas Cowboys address their biggest needs in the draft?
Willie McGinest said the Cowboys' biggest need in the 2013 NFL Draft was a safety. He was surprised that they passed on both Eric Reid and Matt Elam in the first round. But if the Cowboys think Will Allen is their guy, McGinest says the team did a good job addressing their other needs in the draft.
How does Eric Reid improve the San Francisco 49ers' defense?
Sapp thinks Reid will give the 49ers a better pass defense because he will be more cautious than Dashon Goldson when playing the deep safety position. Sapp said rookie safeties usually are more concerned with getting beat deep than attacking the run. McGinest seconded Sapp's points and added that Reid will be a good complement to Donte Whitner, who is the 49ers' aggressive, run-stopping safety.
Biggest challenge facing a rookie offensive lineman
McGinest thinks the toughest challenge for rookie offensive linemen is blitz recognition. He said when he still was in the league they used to throw every blitz at the rookies in camp just to see what they could handle. McGinest added that rookies tend to give away blocking assignments with their stance. Sapp thinks the most challenging aspect of being a rookie is learning the playbook and understanding how to play with their unit.
Champ Bailey on 2012 playoffs, 2013 season
Champ Bailey says the Denver Broncos need to learn from the playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The two teams meet again Week 1, but there will be a number of new faces on the field for both teams this time around. The addition of cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie should help the Broncos, says Bailey, who hopes they can learn a lot from each other. As for the younger guys coming in, Bailey is excited to teach them they can have great careers.
