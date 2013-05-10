'NFL Total Access' recap: Matt Barkley or Geno Smith

Champ Bailey says the Denver Broncos need to learn from the playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The two teams meet again Week 1, but there will be a number of new faces on the field for both teams this time around. The addition of cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie should help the Broncos, says Bailey, who hopes they can learn a lot from each other. As for the younger guys coming in, Bailey is excited to teach them they can have great careers.