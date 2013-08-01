'NFL Total Access' recap: LeSean McCoy unhappy with Cooper

Published: Aug 01, 2013 at 03:01 PM

Did you miss Thursday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:

McCoy not happy with Cooper

NFL.com's Albert Breer joined the show and said Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy feels like he lost a friend after hearing Riley Cooper's comments. McCoy also added that Jason Avant believes there will be on-the-field repercussions for Cooper.

Sharper wouldn't want to play with Cooper

Darren Sharper said he would not want Cooper on his team because he feels Cooper's true colors showed. Sharper even added he would go to the front office and say he would prefer not to play with a player who made comments like the ones Cooper said.

Latest from Jets camp

Kim Jones joined the show from the New York Jets camp and reported running back Chris Ivory is still sitting out with a hamstring injury but is hoping to get on the field. Willie Colon said he believes a lot of teams already have the Jets checked off as a win on their schedule, so they need to come out and knock people in the mouth.

Dr. Edwards on Cooper and the Eagles

Dr. Harry Edwards, a sociology professor at University of California, Berkeley, joined the show and said he would be more interested in talking to the rest of the Eagles team rather then Riley Cooper because the fate of the Eagles along with that of Cooper's is now up to the team. Dr. Edwards said the African-American leaders on the team have to step up and accept Cooper's apology in order to be successful this season.

Can Giants contend?

Sharper said he feels the New York Giants have enough on offense to contend in the NFC East. Heath Evans said that if Robert Griffin III stays healthy and plays all 16 games, no team in the division has enough weapons to beat the Washington Redskins. Sharper added he believes second-year player Ruben Randle will step up at wide receiver this season.

