'NFL Total Access' recap: Kansas City Chiefs busy on eve of draft

Willie McGinest thinks Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o has a good skill set and showed enough in college to prove he can play in the NFL, but McGinest wants to know if Te'o will improve once he's in the league. McGinest said he saw a lot of improvement in Te'o's drills in the offseason. Te'o is motivated and has a lot to prove, so McGinest thinks he has a shot to have a good career. LaDainian Tomlinson thinks Te'o could make a few Pro Bowls, but he won't be an All-Pro. Tomlinson, though, thinks Te'o is a smart player.