'NFL Total Access' recap: Kansas City Chiefs busy on eve of draft

Wyche on the Chiefs
NFL Network's Steve Wyche checked in with an update from the Kansas City Chiefs cam. The Chiefs reportedly are in talks with the Miami Dolphins about trading offensive tackle Branden Albert. Wyche thinks there's a strong possibility the trade might happen.
Randy Moss on the Cowboys' plans
NFL reporter Randy Moss weighed in on the Dallas Cowboys' draft options. With a trade being a possibility, Moss thinks the Cowboys are the most likely to trade down. Offensive line is a huge need for the Cowboys, and Moss thinks the team could select Alabama guard Chance Warmack, North Carolina guard Jonathan Cooper or Alabama tackle D.J. Fluker depending on their availabiilty. If there are no available offensive linemen, then defensive tackle could be a possibility. Moss thinks if Texas safety Kenny Vaccaro is available, the Cowboys will take him.
Rapoport on the draft
Ian Rapoport reported that "a ton of teams are looking to trade down." It seems the Oakland Raiders are the most likely, but they want to stay in the top 10 to take Florida's Sharrif Floyd. Rapoport thinks there's a possibility the San Diego Chargers could trade up to select Oklahoma offensive tackle Lane Johnson. Rapoport also reported that Alabama cornerback Dee Milliner is expected to be ready for training camp and his shoulder should not be an issue.
Casserly's NFC South draft grades
Charley Casserly graded the NFC South draft classes. He gave the top grade, an A-, to both the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Casserly believes the Falcons should target a cornerback in the draft, suggesting Washington's Desmond Trufant or Florida State's Xavier Rhodes could be strong possibilities.
Tomlinson, McGinest on Te'o
Willie McGinest thinks Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o has a good skill set and showed enough in college to prove he can play in the NFL, but McGinest wants to know if Te'o will improve once he's in the league. McGinest said he saw a lot of improvement in Te'o's drills in the offseason. Te'o is motivated and has a lot to prove, so McGinest thinks he has a shot to have a good career. LaDainian Tomlinson thinks Te'o could make a few Pro Bowls, but he won't be an All-Pro. Tomlinson, though, thinks Te'o is a smart player.
Jets update
NFL's Kim Jones reported that the New York Jets might be interested in West Virginia wide receiver Tavon Austin. Otherwise, Jones thinks the Jets will select a pass rusher. Jones also believes Milliner or Houston cornerback D.J. Hayden could be a possibility to replace Darrelle Revis.
Breer on the Eagles
Albert Breer reported the Philadelphia Eagles have identified four players they would take with the fourth overall pick. Breer thinks offensive line or defensive line are strong possibilities.
Cardinals update
Michelle Beisner reported the Arizona Cardinals are expected to draft an offensive lineman with the seventh overall pick. They have been fielding phone calls about trading on draft day, and Beisner thinks trading down would be the most likely scenario. Beisner reported the Cardinals have a list of seven players who they are targeting in the first round. The list consists of offensive linemen, defensive linemen and defensive backs.
