'NFL Total Access' recap: Impact of possible Von Miller ban

Did you miss Monday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
Impact of Von Miller's pending suspension
Shaun O'Hara said that it was already a handful to replace Elvis Dumervil, and that a possible Von Miller suspension creates more of a challenge. O'Hara made a point to say that Peyton Manning led the offense to 30 points a game, so the defense just needs to play well enough to earn a win, not necessarily be the top-5 defense they were with Dumervil and Miller. Willie McGinest pointed out that Miller (18.5 sacks) and Dumervil had over half of the team's sacks and that the team would definitely miss Miller if he were to be out for the first four games, which includes the opening game against the Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens.
Injury concerns in Big D
Desmond Purnell said that the surgery Tony Romo underwent in April is not limiting him, but the coaching staff is still monitoring his status. Romo showed up to camp two weeks early and is now in a better position to have a more successful camp. Jay Ratliff is injured and Tyrone Crawford is out for the season. Purnell said that this is not how the Cowboys wanted to open up camp, and said that the success of the defense is dependent on the health of Anthony Spencer, who has a bone bruise, and the rest of the defensive line.
Tannehill bound for breakout season?
Jeff Darlington said that offensive coordinator Mike Sherman believes that Ryan Tannehill will be the most improved rookie QB out of an impressive group. Tannehill said that he's just trying to improve through camp, noting that having talented players around him - including Mike Wallace - always helps. He praised the versatility of Wallace, saying he is more than just a one-route player. Darlington wrapped it up by talking about newly signed first-round draft pick Dion Jordan. The medical team is being careful with Jordan before they give him the green light in camp.
Advice for Chip Kelly
McGinest said that coaches are dealing with egos, so he believes Chip Kelly needs to relate to the Phildelphia Eagles' players and earn their respect. They need to buy into the system and then Kelly can see what happens from there. O'Hara added that the coach and players need to trust each other. Offensively, they must accept the reality that a Chip Kelly team will run the football. Defensively, they need to create a whole new mindset as they switch from a 4-3 to a 3-4.
How should Redskins handle RGIII in camp?
O'Hara said that RGIII being cleared means two things: First, the coaching staff believes he is ready to practice. Second, he is ready to do everything (the whole playbook is open to him) or else he wouldn't have been cleared to practice. McGinest disagreed, saying that it isn't about having RGIII be 100 percent ready now, but rather to make sure Griffin is ready Week 1. McGinest expects the 'Skins to slowly bring Griffin back to health.
