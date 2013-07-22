'NFL Total Access' recap: Impact of possible Von Miller ban

Shaun O'Hara said that it was already a handful to replace Elvis Dumervil, and that a possible Von Miller suspension creates more of a challenge. O'Hara made a point to say that Peyton Manning led the offense to 30 points a game, so the defense just needs to play well enough to earn a win, not necessarily be the top-5 defense they were with Dumervil and Miller. Willie McGinest pointed out that Miller (18.5 sacks) and Dumervil had over half of the team's sacks and that the team would definitely miss Miller if he were to be out for the first four games, which includes the opening game against the Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens.