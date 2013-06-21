'NFL Total Access' recap: Examining Aaron Hernandez's contract

Did you miss Friday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
Examining Hernandez's contract
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that no clause exists in Hernandez's contract that would void his guaranteed money. Hernandez is still due some signing bonus money from the deal he signed last offseason, and he'd see the majority of it should a suspension be handed down due to his legal woes.
Hernandez situation update
Hernandez met with his legal team at his home this afternoon, the first we'd seen of the New England Patriots tight end since yesterday's helicopter stalking, NFL Network's Rich Hollenberg reported live from North Attleboro. No arrest warrant has been filed.
Debating QB rankings in 'Top 100'
Flacco was ranked No. 19 in the "Top 100 Players of 2013," behind Robert Griffin III (15) and Drew Brees (11). Daniel Jeremiah and Darren Sharper debated whether the quarterback rankings were fair. Sharper says it's unfair that Flacco was ranked behind a rookie after the clutch performance the Baltimore Raven had in the postseason, and Flacco should be rewarded for his Super Bowl championship. Apparently Sharper doesn't think Dan Marino was ever the best quarterback in the NFL, given his lack of titles.
'32 in 32': Buffalo Bills
Friday's "32 Teams In 32 Days" was the Buffalo Bills. The team discussed whether EJ Manuel should start right away. Jeremiah had a third-round grade on Manuel and thinks the Bills should take it slow with the rookie. They have Kevin Kolb -- let Kolb start the season and if he falters, insert Manuel into the lineup, Jeremiah said.
The team spent a lot last season to try to update the defense -- will they get any production out of those guys this season? Sharper thinks that a change in defensive coordinator will help, as does Jeremiah. New coordinator Mike Pettine will switch it up more than Dave Wannstedt did. And as far as the Bills playoff hopes? Jeremiah says it'll come down to Spiller. Sharper isn't as optimistic -- he says Tom Brady and Ryan Tannehill will need to suffer shoulder injuries and the New York Jets will have to continue being, well, the Jets.
Did Hernandez have red flags coming out of Florida?
Jeremiah discussed the red flags surrounding Hernandez prior to the 2010 NFL Draft. Jeremiah has reached out to teams that had Hernandez as a first-round player on tape, but because of character concerns, dropped him all the way to the fourth round. There were positive drug tests and concerns about the people Hernandez hung out with when Jeremiah was scouting the tight end, concerns that seem to have been legitimate.
Inside look at Jake Locker
Jeff Darlington recently sat down with the Tennessee Titans quarterback and joined the show to talk about his interview. Darlington says that despite outside pressure on Locker to succeed, the signal-caller is motivated more by the pressure he puts on himself. Without Matt Hasselbeck on the Titans, it has become Locker's team to lead and his teammates are receiving him well. Darlington says all his teammates like him and want to see him succeed.
Mr. irrelevant
Justice Cunningham, this year's Mr. Irrelevant, said he hoped he'd get a car, but will settle for Disneyland and attending a Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim baseball game -- plus some other perks. Cunningham is excited to join the Indianapolis Colts and play with Andrew Luck. Cunningham said he's not at all disappointed in being Mr. Irrelevant -- he's happy to have been drafted.
