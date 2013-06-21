'NFL Total Access' recap: Examining Aaron Hernandez's contract

The team spent a lot last season to try to update the defense -- will they get any production out of those guys this season? Sharper thinks that a change in defensive coordinator will help, as does Jeremiah. New coordinator Mike Pettine will switch it up more than Dave Wannstedt did. And as far as the Bills playoff hopes? Jeremiah says it'll come down to Spiller. Sharper isn't as optimistic -- he says Tom Brady and Ryan Tannehill will need to suffer shoulder injuries and the New York Jets will have to continue being, well, the Jets.