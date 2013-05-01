'NFL Total Access' recap: Casserly talks Mathieu contract

Did you miss Wednesday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
Charley Casserly on Tyrann Mathieu contract
Charley Casserly says any deal the Arizona Cardinals extend to third-round pick Tyrann Mathieu needs a clause that stipulates the contract is contingent on Mathieu abiding by the NFL's Substance Abuse Policy. Casserly says this safeguard is possible under the new collective bargaining agreement, but the Cardinals will run the risk of Mathieu sitting out for the season.
O'Hara, McNabb discuss the NFC East?
Shuan O'Hara thinks the New York Giants pose the biggest threat to the Washington Redskins, but only if the Giants are healthy. O'Hara says both the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are "wild cards," because of the offseason changes to their respective coaching staffs.
Donovan McNabb thinks the Eagles have the potential to shock the division with coach Chip Kelly's offense. If the Eagles can stay healthy on offense, they have the potential to be explosive, he said. He also thinks the change to a 3-4 defense will benefit the Eagles against the Redskins' rush attack.
Steelers 2013 schedule predictions
McNabb and O'Hara predict the Pittsburgh Steelers will go 10-6 in 2013. O'Hara thinks the Steelers will struggle in London against the Minnesota Vikings and running back Adrian Peterson. He said the "pitch will get sloppy," and Peterson will have a huge day on the ground. McNabb considered the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins as formidable opponents for the Steelers, predicting both teams to win at Heinz Field.
Charley Casserly on the Steelers' offseason
Casserly likes what the Steelers did in the 2013 NFL Draft, and thinks linebacker Jarvis Jones will be a great replacement for James Harrison, who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. Casserly also believes that running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Markus Wheaton are going to be great offensive weapons for Ben Roethlisberger. Casserly added that the Steelers made the right decision by not changing their offensive line. He thinks their current starters will continue to improve as a group.
Daniel Jeremiah's NFC East Draft Grades
Cowboys: B+
Daniel Jeremiah thinks the Cowboys reached in the first round when they selected Travis Frederick 31st overall, but he likes their decision to draft cornerback B.W. Webb and tight end Gavin Escobar. He thinks they got quality players and improved at multiple positions.
Eagles: A-
Jeremiah loves tight end Zach Ertz and offensive tackle Lane Johnson, and thinks both players will have an instant impact on offense.
Giants: B
Jeremiah is a big fan of offensive tackle Justin Pugh and thinks the Giants were smart to add to their offensive line in order to protect Eli Manning.
Redskins: B
Jeremiah thinks Robert Griffin III remains the highlight of the Redskins' 2013 draft because they chose to trade their first-round pick last year to move up and select the dynamic quarterback. Still, Jeremiah thinks cornerback David Amerson will be a solid addition to Washington's defense.
Which QBs will fall out of the Top 100?
Donovan McNabb thinks Michael Vick, Matt Schaub and Tony Romo will no longer be one of top 100 players in the NFL in 2013. Regardless of Romo's numbers, McNabb doesn't think the Cowboys signal-caller deserves to be on the list. O'Hara thinks Philip Rivers will not make the list because he performed poorly in the fourth quarter last season. He also agreed with McNabb that Vick will be off the list.
