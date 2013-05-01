'NFL Total Access' recap: Casserly talks Mathieu contract

Donovan McNabb thinks Michael Vick, Matt Schaub and Tony Romo will no longer be one of top 100 players in the NFL in 2013. Regardless of Romo's numbers, McNabb doesn't think the Cowboys signal-caller deserves to be on the list. O'Hara thinks Philip Rivers will not make the list because he performed poorly in the fourth quarter last season. He also agreed with McNabb that Vick will be off the list.