'NFL Total Access' recap: Can the Baltimore Ravens repeat?

Did you miss Friday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
32 in 32: Baltimore Ravens
Adrian Peterson is No. 1
O'Hara and Baldinger agreed with the ranking of Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson at No. 1 in the NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2013." O'Hara noted that at times Peterson was running for more yards than Christian Ponder was throwing for.
Update on Odin Lloyd investigation
The police believe they now have all three men who they think were involved in the murder of Odin Lloyd, NFL Network's Randy Moss reported. Moss also said investigators are looking into the possibility former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez was involved in a double-homicide in the summer of 2012.
Biggest challenger to Ravens?
Both O'Hara and Baldinger believe the Cincinnati Bengals are the biggest threat to the Ravens in the AFC North. O'Hara said the Bengals have a better defense than the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Baldinger said the Bengals are better in the trenches.
Felton on Peterson
Vikings fullback Jerome Felton visited the show and said if he can stay out of Peterson's way, the superstar back might be able to get to 2,500 yards. Felton also said he definitely is politicking for a rushing attempt next year after not having any in 2012.
Marino expects big things from Dolphins
Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino said he believes the Miami Dolphins can challenge the Patriots in the AFC East this season.
Rankings dissected
O'Hara believes Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers should be the highest-ranked passer in the "Top 100," feeling Rodgers' best football is in front of him. Both Baldinger and O'Hara agree with Houston Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt being the highest-rated defensive player, but both also believe Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller should have been second, not San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Aldon Smith.
Biggest snub?
O'Hara called New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham's omission from the list a travesty, while Baldinger said Tampa Bay Buccaneers corner Darrelle Revis was passed up because of his injury but will be back in 2013.
