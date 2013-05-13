'NFL Total Access' recap: Can Philip Rivers revive his career?

Dolphins center Mike Pouncey said it's going to take a lot of dedication and hard work to become a playoff team, but he is confident in his team with all of the new additions. Pouncey is hopeful that they can beat the New England Patriots and win the division. Pouncey is confident that Jonathan Martin is going to do a great job at left tackle because Martin played on the left side in college. Pouncey did say though he will miss Jake Long, as he was a great leader and teammate. As for his quarterback, Pouncey thinks Ryan Tannehill is ready to "take the next step" and play much better in 2013.