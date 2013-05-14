'NFL Total Access' recap: Can Bears offense improve?

Did you miss Monday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
Heath Evans and Darren Sharper discussed if Bears quarterback Jay Cutler can make the big leap. Evans said he doubts Cutler will, but if it ever does happen, it will be this season. He thinks Bears offensive coordinator Aaron Kromer would be a big part of this as Kromer will be the person finding schemes to help keep Cutler upright and, in theory, free of injury.
Evans and Sharper also talked about Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and comments made by Jerry Jones that Romo should be a larger part of game planning. Sharper said if Romo is the one who has to paint the picture and make the plays, then let Romo have a say in choosing some of the paint.
Rich Hollenberg talked about quarterback Alex Smith and how he fits in the pistol offense. He also weighed in on the hiring of consultant Chris Ault. Ault is considered a pistol offense guru. Hollenberg called Smith a smart quarterback who gets the ball out quickly, something that should make him a good fit for the pistol system well.
Ingram out with torn ACL
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that second-year San Diego Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram suffered what appeared to be a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Ingram is still undergoing tests, but doctors fear he will be lost for the season with the injury.
Who will be QB?
Evans and Sharper weighed in with their starting quarterback predictions for certain teams.
For the Philadelphia Eagles, Evans and Sharper both picked Michael Vick. For the Oakland Raiders, Evans picked Matt Flynn and Sharper went with Terrelle Pryor. Over with the Buffalo Bills, Evans through it would be E.J. Manuel, while Shaper chose Kevin Kolb but with Manuel taking over at some point during the season. For the New York Jets, Evans went with Mark Sanchez and Shaper chose Geno Smith.
Down in Jacksonville, Evans saw Chad Henne as the Jaguars starter, while Shaper went with Blaine Gabbert. And in Cleveland, both Evans and Sharper saw Brandon Weeden as the quarterback for the Browns.
Big contract for Cruz?
Rapoport also reported that the New York Giants see Victor Cruz as more than just a slot receiver. That means he could command more than the $6 million per year Wes Welker got when he became a free agent.
DeAngelo Hall weighed in on quarterback Kirk Cousins and said he is ready to lead this team in Week 1 if needed. He said Cousins was special and could become a star in the league. Hall even compared him to his former Atlanta Falcons teammate Matt Schaub.
On the topic of quarterback Robert Griffin III, Hall said he believes Griffin will be ready to play at the start of the season, but Hall added the qualifier that he's not a doctor. Hall said he does not believe anyone within the organization will put any pressure on Griffin to come back before he is ready.
When discussing his own status, Hall said he would be willing to take a pay cut if needed. Having been on bad teams in the past and also referencing his Virginia roots, Hall said he wants to stay with the Redskins and try to be a part of something great.
Revis drop fair or unfair?
Both Heath Evans and Darren Sharper weighed in on Darrelle Revis and how he dropped more than 60 spots due to injury last season. Sharper said he thought what happened was unfair, and he predicted Revis would be a top player again by midseason.
Evans was more cautious, saying he believed the ranking was fair because not everyone will be like running back Adrian Peterson and come back so successfully from an ACL injury.