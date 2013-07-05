'NFL Total Access' recap: Biggest free-agent impact

Tavon Austin, who was on the show from Nike headquarters in Oregon, said he learned a lot at the rookie symposium last week. The St. Louis Rams wide receiver said he learned to make someone else the bad guy, and that person will be his mom. It will be her job to say no to people. Austin said he and quarterback Sam Bradford are doing a good job at getting their timing down. Austin said he catches six or seven passes each practice and he and Bradford really trust one another.