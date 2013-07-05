'NFL Total Access' recap: Biggest free-agent impact

Did you miss Friday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
Bigger free-agent impact
Brian Baldinger said Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mike Wallace will have the bigger impact over Denver Broncos wideout Wes Welker. Matt Birk said speed kills, and Wallace's presence should simplify the looks Ryan Tannehill sees. Birk and Baldinger also discussed Dannell Ellerbe versus James Harrison and Dashon Goldson versus Ed Reed.
Austin and Bradford building rapport
Tavon Austin, who was on the show from Nike headquarters in Oregon, said he learned a lot at the rookie symposium last week. The St. Louis Rams wide receiver said he learned to make someone else the bad guy, and that person will be his mom. It will be her job to say no to people. Austin said he and quarterback Sam Bradford are doing a good job at getting their timing down. Austin said he catches six or seven passes each practice and he and Bradford really trust one another.
NFL summer school
Baldinger and Birk gave their lesson plans for their former teams. Baldinger said the Dallas Cowboys need to run the ball better and improve on defense. Birk said the Minnesota Vikings need better defensive backs. Baldinger said the Indianapolis Colts need to protect Andrew Luck better. Luck was sacked 41 times and hit hard. Birk said the Baltimore Ravens lost a lot of pieces but reconfigured. The one player they haven't replaced is Anquan Boldin, who had become their go-to guy. Baldinger said the Philadelphia Eagles' transition to a 3-4 defense will be key.
32 in 32: Lions
Baldinger believes rookie Ziggy Ansah will help the Detroit Lions improve their pass rush. The addition of Jim Washburn as a pass rush specialist coach will help, too. Reggie Bush will help as another weapon, and Matthew Stafford is prepared to throw a bunch more, but the offensive line remains an issue for the Lions.
Birk's Top 5 offensive lines
Birk ranked the New England Patriots first, followed by the Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Be sure to tune into "NFL Total Access" on Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.