'NFL Total Access' recap: Best fit for remaining free agents?

Did you miss Monday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
Best fit for free agents
NFL Network analysts Shaun O'Hara and Brian Baldinger chimed in on the best fit for some remaining free agents. O'Hara said Richard Seymour would best fit with the New Orleans Saints, Michael Turner with the Dallas Cowboys and John Abraham with the New England Patriots. Baldinger says Seymour is better suited with the Atlanta Falcons, Turner with the San Diego Chargers and Abraham with the Cowboys.
Schiano in studio
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano was in studio and said there's no way to replace the leadership of Ronde Barber, who recently retired. Schiano added that he has never seen someone approach rehab like Darrelle Revis has. The coach said if he were a betting man he would put his money on Revis being ready for Week 1. Schiano also said Josh Freeman definitely is the team's "only" quarterback.
NFC West contenders
Baldinger said he thinks the NFC West is the best division in the NFC. He also said the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks aren't the only studs in the division, adding the St. Louis Rams are ready to compete right now.
Sherman sounds off
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman joined the show from Nike headquarters in Oregon, where Sherman uncharacteristically did not say too much. Sherman said he was fine with his ranking on NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2013" list, noting he does not put much into lists. Sherman did say he doesn't have a relationship with San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh, his college coach at Stanford.
Week 1 predictions
Baldinger and O'Hara made some of their own predictions for Week 1. Baldinger says Robert Griffin III will play and spoil Chip Kelly's NFL debut with the Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football." O'Hara predicts Darrelle Revis will intercept Mark Sanchez in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the New York Jets. Baldinger said the New York Giants will improve to 5-0 all time at Cowboys Stadium, while O'Hara thinks the Green Bay Packers will once again travel to play the San Francisco 49ers and come back home with a loss.
