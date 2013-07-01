'NFL Total Access' recap: Best fit for remaining free agents?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano was in studio and said there's no way to replace the leadership of Ronde Barber, who recently retired. Schiano added that he has never seen someone approach rehab like Darrelle Revis has. The coach said if he were a betting man he would put his money on Revis being ready for Week 1. Schiano also said Josh Freeman definitely is the team's "only" quarterback.