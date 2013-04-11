'NFL Total Access' recap: Are the Baltimore Ravens better?

The "NFL Total Access" crew's takeaway: The key is to pick well when you can. The New York Giants have done well picking toward the end. They need some secondary help, but they have been hitting singles and doubles the last few years, and that has helped them fill needs without having to open the pocketbook in free agency. Occasionally, they grab someone like Jason Pierre-Paul, who was not as highly thought of coming out of college but turned into a home run.