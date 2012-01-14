San Francisco's 36-32 win over New Orleans on Saturday was its first playoff victory in nine years. The 49ers pulled off another last-second win. They came from behind for five victories during the regular season, four on the road. ... The Saints are still searching for the first postseason road victory in franchise history after falling to 0-5. ... Drew Brees finished the regular season and playoffs with 6,404 yards passing, surpassing Dan Marino's 6,085 on the way to the Super Bowl for Miami in the 1984 season.