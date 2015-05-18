Around the NFL

NFL to weigh new PAT procedures at owners' meeting

Published: May 18, 2015 at 12:06 PM
Ian Rapoport

When owners and decision makers convene at the San Francisco Ritz Carlton for the Spring League Meeting, the key on-field issue to be debated centers around the extra point.

For the first time since the league legalized the two-point conversion in 1994, the NFL could have a new scoring mechanism. With PATs becoming a near-certainty, and kickers making them at better than a 99-percent clip, the Competition Committee has looked at various proposals to spice up the events after a team scores.

After months of culling various plans following the league's annual meetings in March, three will be presented to owners on Tuesday, with 24 of 32 votes needed for approval. All three plans call for a PAT to be attempted from the 15-yard-line, rather than the two -- the biggest potential alteration.

Here are the specifics of proposals 14, 14A and 14B:

Proposal number 14 would move the PAT 15 yards from the defensive team's goal line for a one-point kick try. If the scoring team wanted to run or pass it in, the ball would be snapped from the two-yard line. This is the Patriots' plan, which is also the simplest.

Proposal 14A, submitted by the Competition Committee, would allow both teams the chance to score one or two points. A PAT would be kicked from the 15, while a two-point conversion would be snapped from the two, just like No. 14. The twist here is, a failed kick would not result in a dead ball.

In this proposal, a try resulting in a touchdown for either team (such as an interception return for the defense) would mean two points are awarded. Currently, defensive teams can't score during a try. If the try results in a safety for either team, it's worth one point. A defense can be rewarded for a return (including a blocked kick) in this plan, perhaps making a kick more competitive.

Proposal 14B was submitted by the Eagles, and it also allows either team to score one or two points. Similar to the previous plans, a PAT would take place from the 15. However, the Eagles' proposal would put a two-point conversion's snap at the 1-yard line -- likely causing teams to go for two at an increased rate. This plan also would allow a defense to return any try, while changing the value of a safety to two points.

