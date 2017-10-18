NFL to support social issues, won't mandate standing for anthem

The most vocal outlier is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who left the meetings without comment. He has said he will bench any player who does not stand for the national anthem and that he has been in communication with the White House. But after the owners spent part of Tuesday meeting with players about how the league can support their social justice initiatives, and the rest of the meeting talking among themselves, it seems clear that Jones, who Mara said talked at length during the meeting, has very limited support for that view. Mara said there was a conversation about whether a written rule mandating that players stand for the national anthem was necessary. But there will be no changes to the game operations manual requiring players to stand.