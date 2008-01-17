NFL to return to the United Kingdom in 2008

"The game in London was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the entire 2007 season," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The fan interest was tremendous. The passion they demonstrated for our sport that day continued throughout the season, as television viewership in the U.K. has grown by 40 percent since the game. We had an overwhelmingly positive response to the event from all involved – the teams, our sponsors and business partners and of course the fans themselves. We look forward to another spectacular event in 2008."