NFL to provide pre-recorded crowd noise for teams to play during games

While the majority of NFL games will kick off next week in stadiums without fans, the league is doing its best to mimic the sound of a venue filled with spectators.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that it will provide a loop of pre-recorded crowd noise specific to each team's stadium that must be played over the PA system in empty stadiums -- and partially filled stadiums, at least to start the season -- at 70 decibels starting at kickoff. NFL ops will monitor the audio throughout the game to make sure that the crowd noise does not go above or below the required decible level.
Any person or club caught attempting to manipulate the league-curated audio will be subject to fines, suspensions or potential lost draft picks, Pelissero added.