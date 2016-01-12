NFL to offer Chargers, Raiders assistance package

The NFL is offering the San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders $100 million to assist in stadium solutions in their home markets.
That was the primary takeaway from a Tuesday night press conference following the news of the Rams' move to Los Angeles in 2016 with Commissioner Roger Goodell and L.A. relocation committee chairmen Art Rooney and Bob McNair.
It now seems evident that the NFL's preference is for just one team to relocate to the Los Angeles area.
While Goodell revealed the $100 million assistance package, he did not disclose the relocation fee.
- Goodell raved about the plans for Kroenke's Inglewood property as a stadium that will be the centerpiece of "one of the greatest complexes" in the sports world. It was important to the NFL that the stadium suit the Los Angeles market, doubling as an entertainment complex.
- Spanos offered no clues as to whether he plans to exercise his option and join Kroenke in Inglewood. "I'm going to take a day off," a weary Spanos said. "I'm going to look at all of our options." The City of San Diego is hosting a June vote for $350 million in public funding toward a new facility to replace Qualcomm Stadium.
- While Davis congratulated Kroenke on the owners' approval, he conceded that the results were "not a win" for the Raiders. "We're looking forward to giving Raider Nation a proper home," Davis added. "Don't give up. We'll get there." At this point, it appears the Raiders will be playing the 2016 season in Oakland.
- Kroenke insisted the move to Los Angeles was "not something you want to do," but he and his Rams partners "need to have a first-class stadium" to appeal to the fans. "It's not easy to do these things," Kroenke continued. "They purposely made it hard."
Kroenke also revealed that Spanos has been offered the option of a partnership in the stadium or a lease arrangement. Davis will be offered the same choice in 2017 if Spanos declines.
- The Rams are tentatively expected to play at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum until their new stadium is ready in 2019.