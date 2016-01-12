Around the NFL

NFL to offer Chargers, Raiders assistance package

Published: Jan 12, 2016 at 02:18 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL is offering the San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders $100 million to assist in stadium solutions in their home markets.

That was the primary takeaway from a Tuesday night press conference following the news of the Rams' move to Los Angeles in 2016 with Commissioner Roger Goodell and L.A. relocation committee chairmen Art Rooney and Bob McNair.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos has until January of 2017 to exercise his option to join Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke as either a partner or a tenant in the Inglewood stadium that is due to open in 2019.

If the Chargers decline that option, Raiders owner Mark Davis' one-year option triggers when Spanos' expires.

It now seems evident that the NFL's preference is for just one team to relocate to the Los Angeles area.

Rooney emphasized the need to establish a program that will allow the communities of San Diego and Oakland to keep their franchises. McNair similarly stressed the opportunity for the Chargers and Raiders to find a solution in their current markets.

While Goodell revealed the $100 million assistance package, he did not disclose the relocation fee.

Here's what else we learned from the Los Angeles Rams' relocation press conference:

  1. Goodell raved about the plans for Kroenke's Inglewood property as a stadium that will be the centerpiece of "one of the greatest complexes" in the sports world. It was important to the NFL that the stadium suit the Los Angeles market, doubling as an entertainment complex.
  1. Spanos offered no clues as to whether he plans to exercise his option and join Kroenke in Inglewood. "I'm going to take a day off," a weary Spanos said. "I'm going to look at all of our options." The City of San Diego is hosting a June vote for $350 million in public funding toward a new facility to replace Qualcomm Stadium.
  1. While Davis congratulated Kroenke on the owners' approval, he conceded that the results were "not a win" for the Raiders. "We're looking forward to giving Raider Nation a proper home," Davis added. "Don't give up. We'll get there." At this point, it appears the Raiders will be playing the 2016 season in Oakland.
  1. Kroenke insisted the move to Los Angeles was "not something you want to do," but he and his Rams partners "need to have a first-class stadium" to appeal to the fans. "It's not easy to do these things," Kroenke continued. "They purposely made it hard."

Kroenke also revealed that Spanos has been offered the option of a partnership in the stadium or a lease arrangement. Davis will be offered the same choice in 2017 if Spanos declines.

  1. The Rams are tentatively expected to play at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum until their new stadium is ready in 2019.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Justin Herbert (ribs) to start Sunday's game for Chargers vs. Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is officially active for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- and he will be in the starting lineup.

news

Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins to win over Bills after briefly exiting with injury

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins' 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills late in the second quarter, but returned to start the second half.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 3: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 3 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 3 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Injury roundup: Saints' Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara expected to play against Panthers

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, who is listed as questionable because of back and ankle injuries, is expected to play against the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Running back Alvin Kamara is also expected to play.

news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) expected to play Sunday at Buccaneers

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) expected to make debut on Sunday against Patriots

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots after missing all of 2021 with a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Titans LT Taylor Lewan (knee) to miss remainder of 2022 season

Titans LT Taylor Lewan will miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to a knee injury he sustained on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills safety Micah Hyde (neck) placed on injured reserve, to miss rest of 2022 season

Bills S Micah Hyde has been placed on injured reserve due to his recent neck injury and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Niners TE George Kittle (groin) set to make 2022 debut Sunday vs. Broncos

After missing the first two weeks of the season with a groin injury, Niners tight end George Kittle does not have an injury designation for Sunday night's game versus the Denver Broncos and is set to return to the field.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle), RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) questionable vs. Panthers

Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara are among a handful of key Saints who could miss Week 3 as both are listed as questionable for Sunday's Saints-Panthers showdown in Charlotte.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE