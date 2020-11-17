Around the NFL

NFL to make history with first all-Black officiating crew in Week 11

Published: Nov 17, 2020 at 12:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The NFL is making history with its striped shirt-wearing individuals this weekend.

For the first time in the league's history, an all-Black crew will officiate an NFL game when they take the field for Monday night's contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Veteran referee Jerome Boger will lead the crew, which is largely comprised of his regular fellow officials.

Two key differences will be in the addition of line judge Carl Johnson and back judge Greg Steed. Each have officiated two Super Bowls in their careers, and both were part of the crew for February's Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

"This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game," Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, said in a release from the league.

The crew's historical significance also includes a tie-in with a franchise that was the first to integrate in the NFL in 1946. The Los Angeles Rams signed Kenny Washington and Woody Strode in 1946, making them the first team to include Black players since 1933, which came as a result of a precondition required to secure the team's lease at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Cleveland Browns also became the first team to integrate in the All-America Football Conference in 1946 when they signed Bill Willis and Marion Motley, eventually joining the NFL in 1950.

Burl Toler was the league's first Black official of any capacity, beginning his role as a head linesman in 1965 through 1980. Toler was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 1952 draft, but his playing career was cut short by a knee injury, leading him to breaking barriers as an official 55 years before the league was set to debut its first all-Black crew. He worked on the crew that officiated Super Bowl XIV in the 1979 season.

The full list of the historic crew can be found below.

Referee Jerome Boger – 17th season, Morehouse – 2012 Season SB XLVII

Umpire Barry Anderson – 14th season, North Carolina State – 2019 Season SB LIV

Down Judge Julian Mapp – 12th season, Grambling State

Line Judge Carl Johnson – 17th season, Nicholls State – 2019 Season SB LIV; 2007 Season SB XLII

Side Judge Dale Shaw – 8th season, Allegheny

Field Judge Anthony Jeffries – 3rd season, Alabama-Birmingham

Back Judge Greg Steed – 18th season, Howard – 2019 Season SB LIV; 2009 Season SB XLIV

Related Content

news

Matt Nagy says Nick Foles' hip/glute injury not as bad as initially thought; Bears to evaluate QB position

Matt Nagy has already given up play-calling duties, but his Bears are still struggling mightily on offense. A more significant change might be in order.
news

Browns reopen facility after contact tracing doesn't reveal any high-risk close contacts

The Cleveland Browns are back to work in Berea following a positive COVID-19 test from one of their players that prompted the closing of their facility Monday.
news

Kirk Cousins ends 'MNF' winless streak, vaults Vikings back into playoff conversation with victory

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins finally has the primetime winless streak monkey off his after their victory against the Chicago Bears Monday night.
news

Matt Nagy's play-calling switch produces familiar results for struggling Bears offense

After resisting the notion for weeks, Bears coach Matt Nagy handed play-calling duties to someone else, and the early returns weren't exactly encouraging.
news

Giants place K Graham Gano on reserve/COVID-19 list

The New York Giants announced Tuesday morning that a player tested positive for COVID-19. 
news

What we learned from Vikings' win over Bears

In an NFC North showdown defined by defense and special teams, Kirk Cousins finally found Monday night glory, as his Vikings defeated the Bears, 19-13.
news

Bears QB Nick Foles carted off in final moments of 'MNF' loss vs. Vikings

In the closing moments of Monday night's clash against Minnesota, Bears QB Nick Foles was carted off after taking a big hit from Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo.
news

Week 10 Monday inactives: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

The official inactives for the Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Andy Reid on Raiders' victory lap after Week 5 meeting: 'That's not our style'

The Las Vegas Raiders scored an upset win over the Chiefs in Week 5 and as they departed for the local airport, the Raiders' buses circled Arrowhead Stadium before exiting. In response, K.C. coach Andy Reid said, "That's not our style."
news

Ravens OL Matt Skura sends message to fan base following loss to Patriots

Matt Skura flubbed a pair of snaps during Sunday night's loss to the Patriots. The Ravens center later posted a message on Instagram, taking ownership of the mistakes and admonishing some who sent his family "hateful and threatening" messages.  
news

Ravens, Eagles, Washington revert to prohibiting fan attendance as COVID-19 cases rise

The Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team announced they will not host fans for their next home game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL