NFL to host more than 50 community outreach programs

Tampa Bay area fifth graders will learn about the differences that make them unique and the similarities that bring them together as part of the NFL's diversity program "One World: Connecting Communities, Cultures, and Classrooms." On Monday, January 26, eight classes from varying ethnic and racial backgrounds who have been communicating with each other through pen-pal letters will meet for the first time at Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School (11602 N. 15th Street, Tampa) from 9-11:30 a.m. Together, they will create an artistic depiction of Florida's diversity with the help of a local artist, learn about healthy foods from around the world with an area chef and get active with the help of the HOPSports Training System. Students will also have the opportunity to learn more about their pen pals and interact with NFL players such as Jermaine Phillips of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Duke Preston of the Buffalo Bills and Tony Richardson of the New York Jets. Local schools participating in the One World event are as follows: Brooksville Elementary, Crystal Lake, High Point Elementary, Richey Elementary, Sacred Heart Academy, Oneco Elementary, Orange Ridge and Witter Elementary.