NFL to host Australia's biggest-ever Super Bowl watch party

Sydney, get ready for Super Bowl Monday!

The NFL is bringing the excitement of Super Bowl LXI to Sydney, with Australia’s biggest-ever official Super Bowl watch party presented by Disney+ taking over Luna Park on Monday, February 15.

Set against the spectacular backdrop of Sydney Harbour, Luna Park will transform into a carnival of football for one huge day, bringing thousands of fans together to experience all the action, entertainment and excitement of the NFL’s biggest game of the year live from the United States.

Fans can settle in for a massive live viewing experience as Super Bowl LXI takes centre stage in Los Angeles, with big screens around the park bringing every moment of the game to Sydney. And there’ll be plenty happening beyond the action on the field, with live entertainment, food and drink, giveaways, interactive activities and exclusive NFL experiences taking over the iconic harbourside venue.

Date: Monday, Feb. 15, 2027

Location: Luna Park Sydney, 1 Olympic Drive, Milsons Point NSW 2061

Start Time: Gates open from 9.00 a.m. AEDT

Tickets: ticketmaster.com.au

Super Bowl Monday has become a highlight on Australia’s sporting calendar, and in 2027 the party is getting even bigger. The move to Luna Park Sydney will create an unmissable destination for NFL fans, bringing together the sport, culture and entertainment of the league for a uniquely Australian Super Bowl celebration.

The event comes off the back of a landmark season for the NFL in Australia, highlighted by the league’s first-ever regular-season game in the country, where more than 100,000 fans packed the iconic MCG at 10.30 a.m. on a weekday to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams. The Sydney celebration will build on that momentum and continue the NFL’s long-term commitment to creating major live experiences for fans across Australia.

The event will offer fans much more than just the live Super Bowl broadcast, with a full program of NFL-themed entertainment and experiences planned throughout Luna Park including NFL talent, mascots, flag football activities, live music/DJs, partner activations, merchandise, food and beverage offerings, competitions, partner giveaways, rides and more.

Tickets for Australia’s biggest-ever Super Bowl watch party at Luna Park will be available through Ticketmaster from 10.00 a.m. AEDT Friday, November 13.

General Admission tickets start from just $20 for adults and $10 for youth aged 13–17, including entry to Luna Park, the Super Bowl LXI watch party on big screens throughout the park and unlimited access to all rides. Children under 12 are FREE.

Want to make Super Bowl Monday even bigger? Fans can upgrade to the Lombardi Lounge for $199, featuring beer hall seating in the Grand Ballroom, a four-hour American-style food and drink package, unlimited access to all rides and a return ferry pass from Darling Harbour.

The official Super Bowl LXI Watch Party Presented by Disney+ in Sydney comes as the NFL’s fan base of 8.8 million — up 47% in the last three years — continues to grow at a record pace. Beyond the Super Bowl event, the league is committed to growing the game at every level in Australia engaging with fans year-round through partners, programs and initiatives, including NFL Flag and, community events. These events build on that momentum, giving fans across the country more opportunities to come together and share in the excitement of football year-round.

Fans can download the NFL OnePass app for more information and updates ahead of the event.

Can’t make it to Luna Park? Australian fans can catch all the Super Bowl LXI action live on ESPN on Disney+, NFL Game Pass on DAZN, live and free on Seven and 7plus or tune into SEN and Triple M from 10.30 a.m. AEDT.

Follow @NFLAUNZ on Instagram, X and TikTok to stay up to date with all the latest NFL news and events in Australia.