NFL to bring NFL.com operations in-house

The NFL will increase its owned-and-operated media assets by bringing in-house the operations of NFL.com, the most popular sports league website. NFL club owners approved the decision at a league meeting in New Orleans on Tuesday.
NFL.com, which began in April 1995 as the first sports league website, had been produced and operated by CBS Sportsline the past five seasons. NFL.com is the anchor of the NFL Internet Network, which includes all 32 club sites and averages more than 15 million unique visitors during the season. NFL clubs will continue to produce their own sites.
The NFL will fully operate NFL.com, including the development of the technology, infrastructure and content. A re-launch of NFL.com is planned for next spring.
"In a rapidly changing digital landscape, bringing NFL.com in-house provides us greater control of our valuable content and enables us to strategically build the site as a media asset," said Brian Rolapp, the NFL's vice president of media strategy. "Fans can look forward to an even more entertaining, interactive and informative site built upon the expertise of the NFL and its other in-house media outlets such as NFL Network and NFL Films."
Emmy-award winning NFL Network and NFL Films will provide more video assets to NFL.com, including expanded highlights, features and game previews. The NFL also will enhance all facets of the site, including news, coverage of press conferences and other events, fantasy games, stats, search capability and community.
In addition, the NFL will continue to operate its related sites for fans, which include NFLrush.com for kids; NFLHS.com for high school and youth football; NFLatino.com for Hispanic fans; and jointheteam.com, the NFL community relations website. The NFL also operates an e-commerce site, NFLshop.com, in conjunction with GSI Commerce Inc.