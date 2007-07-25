NFL to bring NFL.com operations in-house

Published: Jul 25, 2007 at 05:47 AM

The NFL will increase its owned-and-operated media assets by bringing in-house the operations of NFL.com, the most popular sports league website. NFL club owners approved the decision at a league meeting in New Orleans on Tuesday.

NFL.com, which began in April 1995 as the first sports league website, had been produced and operated by CBS Sportsline the past five seasons. NFL.com is the anchor of the NFL Internet Network, which includes all 32 club sites and averages more than 15 million unique visitors during the season. NFL clubs will continue to produce their own sites.

The NFL will fully operate NFL.com, including the development of the technology, infrastructure and content. A re-launch of NFL.com is planned for next spring.

"In a rapidly changing digital landscape, bringing NFL.com in-house provides us greater control of our valuable content and enables us to strategically build the site as a media asset," said Brian Rolapp, the NFL's vice president of media strategy. "Fans can look forward to an even more entertaining, interactive and informative site built upon the expertise of the NFL and its other in-house media outlets such as NFL Network and NFL Films."

Emmy-award winning NFL Network and NFL Films will provide more video assets to NFL.com, including expanded highlights, features and game previews. The NFL also will enhance all facets of the site, including news, coverage of press conferences and other events, fantasy games, stats, search capability and community.

In addition, the NFL will continue to operate its related sites for fans, which include NFLrush.com for kids; NFLHS.com for high school and youth football; NFLatino.com for Hispanic fans; and jointheteam.com, the NFL community relations website. The NFL also operates an e-commerce site, NFLshop.com, in conjunction with GSI Commerce Inc.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders, RB Josh Jacobs agree to terms on one-year contract worth up to $12 million

The Las Vegas Raiders and RB Josh Jacobs have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday
news

Niners QB Brock Purdy on Trey Lance being traded to Cowboys: 'I'm really happy for him'

With quarterback Trey Lance being traded to the Cowboys on Friday, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is "happy" and "excited" to see what Lance could do in Dallas.
news

Mike Vrabel on Titans QB Malik Willis' performance vs. Patriots: 'Love the way that he competed'

With a quarterback battle for the No. 2 spot, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said he enjoyed Malik Willis' performance against the New England Patriots.