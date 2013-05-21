NFL to announce Super Bowls L, LI host cities today

Find out which city gets the honor of hosting the Super Bowl's 50th anniversary game on "Super Bowl Selection Show" today at 2 p.m. ET, when the Super Bowl L and LI host cities are announced live on NFL Network at the NFL Spring Meeting.
Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:
» Get a head start on the day's football talk with 'NFL AM' at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today we'll have live reports from Boston at the NFL Spring Meeting, and we'll talk with NFL beat writers from around the country as 10 NFL teams prepare for their first OTAs of the season today. Plus, we'll break down the performance of Jacoby Jones and Karina Smirnoff on "Dancing With The Stars," and evaluate their chances to pull of an upset victory when the winner is announced tonight.
» San Francisco's new stadium signals a bad omen for future Super Bowls in Miami, Jeff Darlington writes. Find out why that's the case.
» Adam Schein asks if Peyton Manning needs that ultra-important second Super Bowl win to be placed with Joe Montana, Tom Brady and John Elway.
» NFL Evolution reports on a USA Football survey that showed a concussion rate of 4 percent for youth football players.
» Bucky Brooks on how to stop the pistol offense.
» The hour is getting late for the few NFL free agents still left on the market. Check out all the latest comings and goings with NFL.com's Free-Agent Tracker.