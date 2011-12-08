NFL to add eight regional combines beginning Jan. 28

Published: Dec 08, 2011 at 07:01 AM

The NFL has added eight regional combines to the main combine it stages each year in Indianapolis.

The regional combines will begin Jan. 28 in Los Angeles and also will be held in Houston, Baltimore, Tampa, the New York area, Chicago, Atlanta and Cleveland through March 17. The Indianapolis event is at the end of February.

Players who attend a regional combine could be invited to a super-regional at Ford Field in Detroit on March 30-31. That event will be attended by NFL team scouts and player personnel directors.

Designed to spotlight players who are not invited to the Indianapolis event, the eight combines also will be conducted specifically for players with college playing experience who want to gauge their pro potential, and for players with some pro experience who have been out of the game for a period of time.

"The NFL regional combines program provides players who may not have had the chance before the opportunity to work out for NFL personnel executives," said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Ray Anderson. "It allows all 32 clubs a chance to further evaluate future prospects."

The schedule:

Jan. 28 - Orange Coast College-Lebard Stadium

Feb. 4 - Houston Texans Training Center

Feb. 11 - Baltimore Ravens Training Facility

Feb. 18 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Facility

Feb. 25 - New York Jets Training Facility

March 3 - Chicago Bears Training Facility

March 10-11 - Atlanta Falcons Training Facility

March 17 - Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

