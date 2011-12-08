NFL to add eight regional combines beginning Jan. 28

The regional combines will begin Jan. 28 in Los Angeles and also will be held in Houston, Baltimore, Tampa, the New York area, Chicago, Atlanta and Cleveland through March 17. The Indianapolis event is at the end of February.
Players who attend a regional combine could be invited to a super-regional at Ford Field in Detroit on March 30-31. That event will be attended by NFL team scouts and player personnel directors.
Designed to spotlight players who are not invited to the Indianapolis event, the eight combines also will be conducted specifically for players with college playing experience who want to gauge their pro potential, and for players with some pro experience who have been out of the game for a period of time.
"The NFL regional combines program provides players who may not have had the chance before the opportunity to work out for NFL personnel executives," said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Ray Anderson. "It allows all 32 clubs a chance to further evaluate future prospects."
The schedule:
Jan. 28 - Orange Coast College-Lebard Stadium
