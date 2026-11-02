NFL, TMRW Sports unveil Premier Flag, new professional flag football league launching summer 2027

The National Football League (NFL) and TMRW Sports today unveiled Premier Flag, the brand identity for the new professional flag football league for women and men currently in development. Launching in summer 2027 from a U.S. host city to be announced in the coming weeks, Premier Flag will bring the world’s best players together in a fast-paced, elite competition created for a new generation of global fans. As one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, flag football will now have a world-class professional league for players to aspire to as a full-time career.
Today’s brand launch includes new digital destinations to learn about the professional league and engage with the growing flag football community:
- PremierFlagFootball.com
- @PremierFlag on X, Instagram and TikTok
- @PremierFlagFootball on YouTube and Facebook
“Flag football is exploding in popularity, and Premier Flag is establishing itself as the destination for the world’s top women and men competing at the highest level of the sport. The Premier Flag brand represents where flag football is headed -- elite, global and accessible -- while setting a professional standard for the sport’s growing ecosystem,” said Brendan Donohue, president, flag football, TMRW Sports. “When we launch next summer, fans will have the opportunity to see these amazing athletes perform at their best, supported by Premier Flag’s world-class training, strength and conditioning, nutrition and coaching programs.”
“Premier Flag represents an exciting step forward in the continued evolution of flag football,” said Brian Flinn, NFL senior vice president, global flag football. “Together with TMRW Sports, we’re building a global platform to showcase the world’s top flag football players and to engage fans in a premium experience, with the Premier Flag Showcase during Super Bowl LXI week providing an exciting first look at that vision. The launch of Premier Flag creates a new professional opportunity for the world’s best players and establishes the pinnacle of the sport’s growing global pathway.
Creating the Premier Flag Brand and Experience: To create the brand identity and digital presence for Premier Flag, TMRW Sports’ Peter Jung, chief marketing officer; Laura Andriani, senior vice president, marketing, flag football; and Chad Read, vice president, brand and creative director, led the brand-development process, working with industry leaders on the launch:
- Pivot Brand Group helped develop the Premier Flag name, positioning and visual identity, framing the league as a modern expression of football. Brand elements include flag football’s speed and openness to a broad range of athletes, fans and cultures while remaining unmistakably football. Pivot Brand Group is a leading sports and entertainment brand consultancy specializing in strategy, identity and creative development.
- TOGETHXR is supporting Premier Flag’s social content strategy and production, bringing their expertise in women’s sports and cultural storytelling to establishing the league’s digital community. The website and social channels will serve as destinations for league news, player stories, behind-the-scenes content and future announcements. TOGETHXR is a renowned media company cofounded by sports media veteran Jessica Robertson alongside professional athletes Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel and Sue Bird that reaches millions of women’s sports fans globally through their portfolio of digital platforms and media channels.
Building a World-Class League for the World’s Best Flag Athletes: Premier Flag will add a professional tier to the sport’s expanding Olympics, international, collegiate, high school and youth ecosystem ahead of flag football’s Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The league is being built to showcase the speed, skill and accessibility of the game while creating a professional destination for women and men pursuing the sport at an elite level. Being developed by the NFL and TMRW Sports, Premier Flag is supported by a broad investor group that includes all 32 NFL club owners, institutional and strategic investors, current and former NFL players and women athletes. Premier Flag is working with Populous to design the league’s inaugural stadium, which will be the first purpose-built stadium for flag football. Leading the host city and league hub selection process for Premier Flag is Transwestern. To learn more, visit PremierFlagFootball.com and sign up for updates on announcements, schedules, tickets, merchandise and more.
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Premier Flag Ambassadors:
Ashlea Klam
- Became youngest player on Team USA Football in 2023 at age 18.
- Helped Team USA Football win gold at the 2024 IFAF World Championships and silver at the 2026 IFAF World Championships.
- 2026 NAIA Women's Flag Football Player of the Year at Keiser University and now continuing collegiate career at Cal Poly.
Isabella “Izzy” Geraci
- Team USA Football wide receiver and defensive back.
- Made national team debut helping the U.S. win gold at the 2024 IFAF World Championships.
- Recorded 292 receiving yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in route to a silver medal at the 2026 IFAF World Championships.
Vanita Krouch
- Former captain and quarterback for Team USA Football.
- Most decorated women's international flag football player in history with three IFAF World Championship gold medals.
- Under her leadership, Team USA Football compiled a staggering 50-3 international record and captured IFAF World Championship gold in 2018, 2021 and 2024.
Darrell "Housh" Doucette III
- Quarterback for Team USA Football.
- Has won three IFAF World Championship gold medals, in 2021, 2024 and 2026, securing a 36-1 record with the team.
- Gold medal game MVP at the 2026 IFAF World Championships, scoring four touchdowns – two passing and two rushing.
These ambassadors are advising TMRW Sports on the player experience, including training camps, facilities, uniforms, rules and other athlete-focused elements. Together, the ambassadors bring perspectives from across the women’s and men’s games and will represent Premier Flag publicly.
International Combines: TMRW Sports and the NFL hosted the first Premier Flag London Combine at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 6, bringing together elite women’s and men’s athletes representing ten countries across Europe, Australia and the U.S. Top performers will advance to the Premier Flag Combine in 2027, with additional talent identification events planned in U.S. and international cities, including Mexico City on November 22-23, to build a global pathway to Premier Flag.
Premier Flag Super Bowl Showcase: The NFL and TMRW Sports will also stage the inaugural Premier Flag Showcase during Super Bowl LXI week in Los Angeles, spotlighting many of the world’s top flag football players and stars of the emerging professional game. Presented live from a custom-built venue, the annual event will combine pro-level competition with storytelling designed to bring the sport’s speed, strategy and distinctive skills to life. 2026 NFL Pro Bowl players, Hall of Famers and legends will serve as advocates for flag football and the participating athletes.
Olympic Alignment: TMRW Sports has also formed a strategic partnership with the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), the international governing body for American football and the IOC-recognized federation responsible for flag football competitions in the Olympic Games. At the 2026 IFAF World Championships, Canada’s women’s and men’s teams, Italy’s men’s team and Mexico’s women’s team joined the U.S. women’s and men’s teams as the first nations to secure Olympic berths for flag football’s debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
One of the World’s Fastest-Growing Sports: More than 20 million people play flag football worldwide, and participation continues to grow at every level. The NCAA has approved flag football for its Emerging Sports for Women program and recommended that Divisions I, II and III add a national collegiate championship as early as spring 2028. Currently, more than 250 U.S. colleges and universities now field women’s flag football programs. High school flag football is now offered in 40 states, with 25 states sanctioning the sport at a varsity level. Participation among young women on high school teams increased nearly 60% from 2024 to 2025. Approximately 4.1 million young people play in the U.S. -- an increase of more than 50% since 2020.
About TMRW Sports (pronounced “tomorrow sports”): TMRW Sports is focused on building modern approaches in sports, media and entertainment. By creating new leagues for a new age, TMRW Sports is forging pathways and experiences for generations of fans in partnership with established leagues like the NFL, PGA Tour and LPGA. The NFL and TMRW Sports are developing Premier Flag, the global professional flag football league for women and men, capping one of the world’s fastest growing sports with an elite, pro tier. TMRW Sports’ first project, TGL presented by SoFi, is a primetime team golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour that reaches 152 countries and territories worldwide and has been described as a “high-energy arena spectacle” by Vanity Fair, “pure entertainment” by GQ and “golf’s boldest new venture” by Fast Company. Launching in November, WTGL will feature teams of the world’s best women golfers in partnership with the LPGA. Founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and sports executive Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports is supported by an influential and diverse investor group of athletes, celebrities and business leaders from the worlds of sports, media, technology and finance. For more, visit TMRWSportsGroup.com.