NFL, TMRW Sports unveil Premier Flag, new professional flag football league launching summer 2027

The National Football League (NFL) and TMRW Sports today unveiled Premier Flag, the brand identity for the new professional flag football league for women and men currently in development. Launching in summer 2027 from a U.S. host city to be announced in the coming weeks, Premier Flag will bring the world’s best players together in a fast-paced, elite competition created for a new generation of global fans. As one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, flag football will now have a world-class professional league for players to aspire to as a full-time career.

Today’s brand launch includes new digital destinations to learn about the professional league and engage with the growing flag football community:

PremierFlagFootball.com

@PremierFlag on X, Instagram and TikTok

@PremierFlagFootball on YouTube and Facebook

“Flag football is exploding in popularity, and Premier Flag is establishing itself as the destination for the world’s top women and men competing at the highest level of the sport. The Premier Flag brand represents where flag football is headed -- elite, global and accessible -- while setting a professional standard for the sport’s growing ecosystem,” said Brendan Donohue, president, flag football, TMRW Sports. “When we launch next summer, fans will have the opportunity to see these amazing athletes perform at their best, supported by Premier Flag’s world-class training, strength and conditioning, nutrition and coaching programs.”

“Premier Flag represents an exciting step forward in the continued evolution of flag football,” said Brian Flinn, NFL senior vice president, global flag football. “Together with TMRW Sports, we’re building a global platform to showcase the world’s top flag football players and to engage fans in a premium experience, with the Premier Flag Showcase during Super Bowl LXI week providing an exciting first look at that vision. The launch of Premier Flag creates a new professional opportunity for the world’s best players and establishes the pinnacle of the sport’s growing global pathway.