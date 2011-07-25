NFL timeline: Pinpointing how next few days will play out

» At 10 a.m. ET, players will be allowed in team facilities, and trades may commence. For instance, if the Eagles deal Kevin Kolb, it seemingly would come together quickly. Whichever team acquires him -- and Arizona seems like the frontrunner -- it's also expected they'd need to sign him to a long-term deal since he's in the last year of his contract. That would have to be brokered right away because teams have to figure out their salary cap and be compliant to cap rules by the time the league year starts. Whichever team acquires him (Seattle could also figure in the mix) would want to get him acclimated to their schemes right away too.