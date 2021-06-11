NFL Thursday Night Football

How to watch Thursday Night Football in 2021
Thursday Night Football is available to watch and stream live on NFL Network, FOX, and Amazon Prime for 11 out of 19 games on the TNF schedule in 2021. NFL Network will be the sole place to stream and watch the 8 other exclusive games on the TNF schedule this season, which include, Weeks 2-4, Week 16, the London Game in Week 5, the Saturday Doubleheader in Week 15, and the NFL's Christmas Day Game.
Thursday Night Football 2021 Schedule: Games, Dates, Matchups
- Week 2: New York Giants at Washington Football Team
- Week 3: Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans
- Week 4: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 5: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
- Week 5, LIVE FROM LONDON: New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons
- Week 6: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 7: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns
- Week 8: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals
- Week 9: New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts
- Week 10: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
- Week 11: New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons
- Week 13: Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints
- Week 14: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings
- Week 15: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 15, SATURDAY DOUBLEHEADER: Matchup To Be Announced
- Week 16: San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans
- Week 16: Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers
- Christmas Day Special: Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals
Does Amazon Prime have Thursday Night Football in 2021?
In the NFL's first ever all-digital package, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the rights to be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football across hundreds of compatible digital devices. Thursday Night Football will be streamable and watchable through Amazon Prime Video for 11 out of the 19 TNF games in 2021. 2022 will mark the first year in which FOX will no longer carry Thursday Night Football , while Amazon Prime will become the sole provider alongside NFL Network.
When is Thursday Night Football 2021?
The brightest stars, the biggest games, and the fiercest rivalries, Thursday Night Football 2021 kicks off Thursday, September 16 in Week 2 with the New York Giants facing the Washington Football Team on the road. This marquee, division game will set the tone for the rest of the TNF games in 2021. NFL Network will exclusively broadcast that game as well as Thursday Night Football Week 3 and Week 4 along with 5 other exclusive games throughout the season.
Is there NFL football on Thursday night?
Thursday Night Football is the NFL's branding for all games on Thursday nights throughout the regular season. Games have a kickoff time of 8:20 PM ET, unless otherwise stated. Thursday Night Football is also the branding that carries the London game every year, the Christmas Day Special, and Saturday Doubleheaders later in the season. Thursday Night Football started in 2006 with an eight-game schedule exclusively on NFL Network. By 2012, Thursday Night Football had grown to a 13-game schedule exclusively on NFL Network, where it remained through the 2013 season. For the 2014 and 2015 seasons, CBS partnered with NFL Network to present an expanded 16-game Thursday Night Football schedule. For the 2016 and 2017 seasons, NBC and CBS partnered with NFL Network to present Thursday Night Football with additional digital distribution via Twitter (2016 season) and Amazon (2017 season). In January 2018, it was announced FOX Sports would produce Thursday Night Football for the next five seasons with Amazon signing a two-year extension to their original deal. The NFL and Amazon first partnered on Thursday Night Football as part of a Tri-Cast distribution model during the 2017 season and will be apart of a strictly simulcast model starting in 2022, with FOX phasing out as a TNF provider.