NFL Thursday Night Football

How to watch Thursday Night Football in 2021

Thursday Night Football is available to watch and stream live on NFL Network, FOX, and Amazon Prime for 11 out of 19 games on the TNF schedule in 2021. NFL Network will be the sole place to stream and watch the 8 other exclusive games on the TNF schedule this season, which include, Weeks 2-4, Week 16, the London Game in Week 5, the Saturday Doubleheader in Week 15, and the NFL's Christmas Day Game.

Thursday Night Football 2021 Schedule: Games, Dates, Matchups

Week 2 : New York Giants at Washington Football Team

: New York Giants at Washington Football Team Week 3 : Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

: Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans Week 4 : Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals Week 5 : Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Week 5, LIVE FROM LONDON : New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons

: New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons Week 6 : Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles Week 7 : Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns

: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns Week 8 : Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals

: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals Week 9 : New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts

: New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts Week 10 : Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins Week 11 : New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons

: New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons Week 13 : Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

: Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints Week 14 : Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings Week 15 : Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Week 15, SATURDAY DOUBLEHEADER : Matchup To Be Announced

: Matchup To Be Announced Week 16 : San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans

: San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans Week 16 : Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers

: Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers Christmas Day Special: Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals

Does Amazon Prime have Thursday Night Football in 2021?

In the NFL's first ever all-digital package, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the rights to be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football across hundreds of compatible digital devices. Thursday Night Football will be streamable and watchable through Amazon Prime Video for 11 out of the 19 TNF games in 2021. 2022 will mark the first year in which FOX will no longer carry Thursday Night Football , while Amazon Prime will become the sole provider alongside NFL Network.

When is Thursday Night Football 2021?

The brightest stars, the biggest games, and the fiercest rivalries, Thursday Night Football 2021 kicks off Thursday, September 16 in Week 2 with the New York Giants facing the Washington Football Team on the road. This marquee, division game will set the tone for the rest of the TNF games in 2021. NFL Network will exclusively broadcast that game as well as Thursday Night Football Week 3 and Week 4 along with 5 other exclusive games throughout the season.

Is there NFL football on Thursday night?