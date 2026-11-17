The NFL’s Thanksgiving Week games will deliver four can’t-miss halftime performances featuring U2, Wu-Tang Clan, Miranda Lambert and Goo Goo Dolls.

The action begins on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, with the first-ever NFL Thanksgiving Eve game presented by American Express, which will feature the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix, with U2 performing at halftime. The holiday slate continues on Thursday, Nov. 26, with NFL Thanksgiving Day Games presented by American Express, as the Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, with Wu-Tang Clan performing at halftime; the Dallas Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, and Miranda Lambert will take the halftime stage; and the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will play at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with Goo Goo Dolls performing at halftime. Thanksgiving Week concludes with Black Friday Football on Friday, Nov. 27, of Denver Broncos-Pittsburgh Steelers at 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

The NFL’s Thanksgiving Week games continue to rank among the most-watched programming of the year. In 2025, the NFL set a Thanksgiving Day viewership record, averaging 44.7 million viewers across its three games, the highest Thanksgiving Day average on record. The Kansas City Chiefs-Dallas Cowboys matchup averaged 57.2 million viewers, ranking as the most-watched NFL regular-season game on record. Digital streaming across platforms delivered an average minute audience of 2.2 million viewers, the highest on record for Thanksgiving Day and up 58% versus the previous year. The momentum continued into Black Friday, with the Chicago Bears-Philadelphia Eagles matchup averaging 16.3 million U.S. viewers, making it the most-watched Black Friday sports event on record. Globally, the game reached 17.4 million viewers, including 1.1 million international viewers across Amazon, Bell in Canada and DAZN in DACH.

More details on each Thanksgiving Week halftime show can be found below.

U2: LOS ANGELES RAMS VS. GREEN BAY PACKERS (NOV. 25)

The NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game will feature U2 at halftime, as the Los Angeles Rams host the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m. ET. Streaming live globally on Netflix, the performance comes as U2 celebrates 50 years since the band formed in Dublin in 1976. The halftime show will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Fans looking to see U2’s performance in person can visit www.therams.com/GB to purchase tickets or suites for the game.

For more information, visit TheRams.com.

WU-TANG CLAN: DETROIT LIONS VS. CHICAGO BEARS (NOV. 26)

The Detroit Lions' 87th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Chicago Bears will feature Wu-Tang Clan as headliner of the Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by Verizon. Film, television and Broadway actor and recording artist Antonio Cipriano will perform the national anthem. The game will air on CBS and Paramount+ at 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 26.

The halftime show marks the second year of a multi-year partnership with Eminem and his longtime manager and president of Shady Records, Paul Rosenberg, who serve as executive producers and select artists.

For more information, visit DetroitLions.com.

MIRANDA LAMBERT: DALLAS COWBOYS VS. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (NOV. 26)

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert will perform during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the Philadelphia Eagles, which will air on FOX at 4:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 26.

The performance marks the 30th consecutive Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show, continuing a tradition that began in 1997 with Reba McEntire. This year's performance also coincides with The Salvation Army's 136th Red Kettle Campaign. Together, the Red Kettle Campaign and nationally televised halftime tradition have helped raise more than $3.4 billion for those in need.

Lambert, a multi-platinum artist and three-time GRAMMY Award winner, joins a list of past performers that includes Post Malone, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers and Destiny's Child.

For more information, visit DallasCowboys.com.

GOO GOO DOLLS: BUFFALO BILLS VS. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (NOV. 26)

Buffalo rock icons Goo Goo Dolls will perform during halftime as the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Presented by M&T Bank, the halftime performance will take place on the Bills Legends Deck, with fans receiving PixMob light-up bracelets featuring synchronized lighting effects throughout Highmark Stadium.

For more information, visit BuffaloBills.com.