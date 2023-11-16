NFL Thanksgiving games spotlight A-list performances for halftime shows 

The National Football League will spotlight A-list musical performances at this year's Thanksgiving games, with some of the world's biggest artists performing live during the three halftime shows.

On Nov. 23, 2023, rap superstar Jack Harlow will perform at the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show powered by Verizon, as the Lions take on the Green Bay Packers at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX; global icon Dolly Parton will perform at the Dallas Cowboys versus the Washington Commanders at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS; and artist and dance music icon Steve Aoki will perform at the Seattle Seahawks game against the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

"As fans come together for Thanksgiving, we're excited to work with our clubs and broadcast partners to bring some of the biggest names in music to NFL stages throughout the day," said Seth Dudowsky, NFL head of music. "Our Thanksgiving games are among the biggest platforms in all of broadcast television, and these halftime performances continue to grow as premiere showcases for artists from across the musical spectrum. We look forward to bringing fans special moments throughout the day, as they celebrate family, football and great music together."