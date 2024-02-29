NFL tested optical tracking devices for line-to-gain rulings during 2023 season

The days of the chain gang measuring first downs in the NFL could soon be numbered.

The league tested optical tracking in two stadiums this past season -- and during Super Bowl LVIII at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium -- for line-to-gain rulings, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, citing league officials.

Pelissero reported the technology is not expected to be ready to be used during the 2024 season, and it would require a vote from ownership to be implemented.

The use of a metal chain to determine first downs has been a league-staple throughout the history of the sport, but its usage has been under scrutiny as technology has advanced.

Other technologies could soon find their way into NFL games, including a replay system with high-resolution cameras along the goal line, sideline and end lines in addition to a Skeletrack System tracking the ball, players and officials, per Pelissero. Smart watches with haptics to support officials also has been vetted and could be utilized this upcoming season.