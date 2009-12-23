NFL telecast tops 25 million viewers for seventh time in 2009

Published: Dec 23, 2009 at 05:21 AM

The FOX doubleheader game (mostly Green Bay-Pittsburgh and San Francisco-Philadelphia) was the most-watched show on TV last week (Dec. 14-20) with 25.8 million viewers and marked the seventh NFL telecast to top 25 million viewers this season –- up from three such broadcasts in the entire 2008 season and the most since nine in 1996.

The seven NFL telecasts are the only shows -– sports and entertainment –- this TV season to top 25 million viewers.

NBC's Sunday night game (Eagles-Giants) ranked third among the week's programs with 18.2 million viewers. NFL Network's Saturday night game (Cowboys-Saints) was the most-viewed telecast ever on the network as 10.5 million cable viewers tuned in.

NFL games topped the local ratings in 28 NFL markets last week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

