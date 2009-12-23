NFL telecast tops 25 million viewers for seventh time in 2009

The FOX doubleheader game (mostly Green Bay-Pittsburgh and San Francisco-Philadelphia) was the most-watched show on TV last week (Dec. 14-20) with 25.8 million viewers and marked the seventh NFL telecast to top 25 million viewers this season –- up from three such broadcasts in the entire 2008 season and the most since nine in 1996.
The seven NFL telecasts are the only shows -– sports and entertainment –- this TV season to top 25 million viewers.
NFL games topped the local ratings in 28 NFL markets last week.