NFL teams with chef Michael Mina for 'On The Fifty'

NFL TEAMS WITH WORLD-RENOWNED CHEF MICHAEL MINA FOR ON THE FIFTY -- A CHARITABLE DINING EXPERIENCE
World-renowned chef MICHAEL MINA, founder of MINA Group, is teaming with the NFL and NFL Foundation to create On The Fifty -- A Charitable Dining Experience restaurant at RN74 in the San Francisco Bay Area. Fans will have the opportunity to receive a taste of Super Bowl hospitality and participate in an interactive charitable dining experience benefiting the NFL Foundation in the days leading up to The Big Game.
On The Fifty will be located at Mina's iconic restaurant, RN74 (301 Mission Street, San Francisco) and will be open Monday, February 1 through Sunday, February 7 for lunch and dinner service. Located adjacent to the 50th Mile and Super Bowl City, the restaurant will feature Super Bowl-themed décor. On The Fifty will also showcase autographed memorabilia available for purchase onsite, current and former NFL player appearances and more.
Mina's RN74 menu will be featured, along with a specialty menu of themed dishes celebrating all 32 NFL teams and the two Super Bowl 50 participating teams.
"The chance to combine my passion for food, football and giving back is an incredible opportunity," said Mina. "I'm so grateful that our restaurants have been invited to participate and represent San Francisco in Super Bowl 50. We're looking forward to showcasing the flavors of NFL cities from across the country as well as local Bay Area product, all benefiting the NFL Foundation."
Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on a number of unique NFL memorabilia and special experiential auction items on NFLAuction.nfl.com/onthefifty. Money collected from sales of items, along with a portion of Super Bowl 50 restaurant proceeds collected during Super Bowl week, will support NFL Foundation charities. Among the memorabilia and packages available includes a V.I.P experience to Super Bowl 50.
For reservations, fans may call over the phone at 415-543-7474 or online at NFLAuction.nfl.com/onthefifty. A private event space located within the restaurant boasting NFL and Super Bowl theme décor is available to reserve for private parties or cocktail receptions during Super Bowl week.
Previously, the NFL created "Forty Ate" restaurant for Super Bowl XLVIII. On The Fifty restaurant is part of the year-long celebration of Super Bowl 50, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area.
For more information about all the ways the NFL is celebrating Super Bowl 50, visit SuperBowl.com, follow @SuperBowl on Twitter or hashtag #SB50.