NFL teams to honor armed forces in 'Salute to Service' campaign

The Jaguars have a strong long standing relationship with their local military counterparts, the 125th Fighter Wing Air National Guard and the 75th Ranger Regiment. Jaguars players have partnered with members of the 75th Ranger Regiment to create the "Jaguars – Rangers Ops," a program in which each Jaguars player is connected to an Army Ranger. The 75th Ranger Regiment (Airborne) is a Special Operations light infantry unit of the United States Army headquartered in Fort Benning, Georgia. Each Jaguars player has been paired with a Ranger so that they may correspond, encourage and motivate one another. Each Jaguars player wears a Ranger battalion patch on his shoulder pads, underneath his jersey. Each patch bears the Ranger battalion as well as that player's Ranger partner's name and his job title. At the bottom of the patch are the words, "Got your back." Each Army Ranger in return received a Jaguars patch for his uniform, bearing his Jaguars player's name, number and position, with the same special words. The Jaguars organization has also worked closely with the 125th Fighter Wing of the Florida National Guard since the team's inception in 1995. The 125th Fighter Wing supports the Jaguars every year with flyovers, Color Guard support, members that hold the field flag, etc. The Jaguars players and cheerleaders also make numerous visits to the base and participate in all of the homecoming ceremonies, when the deployed troops return home to Jacksonville. HSL-60 "Jaguars" is a local helicopter squadron from Naval Station Mayport. The squadron was named after the Jacksonville Jaguars and their squadron patch represents the team's logo. The team and the squadron have a great relationship and have partnered throughout the year with flyovers, on-field recognitions, stadium tours, player and cheerleader base visits, and helicopter displays in the parking lot before games.