NFL teams to honor armed forces in 'Salute to Service' campaign

Each of the NFL's 32 teams will pay tribute to the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces as part of the NFL's "Salute to Service" campaign. Conceived by USAA, the new initiative aims to strengthen the relationship between NFL teams and the military community by honoring local military units from each branch of service on game day. Teams will wear decals on their helmets with the insignia of the U.S. Armed Forces (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy), and will highlight the relationship between clubs and local military units in broadcast and online media throughout the "Salute to Service" campaign.
Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona State University's Army ROTC Color Guard will present our nation's colors, while a field size flag will be unfurled during the national anthem, sung by 120 local military service members. The Cardinals will wear the number 40 on their helmets in memory of Pat Tillman, a former NFL player who was killed in action while serving in the United States Army.
Atlanta Falcons
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
On Nov. 18, during their "Salute to Service" game, deployed service members will perform the national anthem live via satellite from Afghanistan, while Georgia Army National Guardsman will present the American flag on field. Halftime presentations will pay tribute to veterans, wounded warriors, and service members by presenting a thank you video, TAPs, a 21 gun salute, and all fans singing, "America the Beautiful."
Baltimore Ravens
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
On Sunday, veterans and wounded warriors from all major conflicts will be recognized. The Maryland Air National Guard will perform an in-game flyover and troops assigned to the Maryland National Guard currently deployed in Afghanistan will take part in a live broadcast prior to kickoff. The Ravens also will recognize Sergeant Emily Thompson Schelberg of Towson, Md., who has been selected as the 2012 NFL-Tillman Military Scholar.
Buffalo Bills
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
Carolina Panthers
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
The Panthers present special recognition to their local military community unit, the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, N.C. The Panthers long-standing relationship with the 82nd has included Super Bowl watch parties, welcome home in-game celebrations, and community projects at Fort Bragg. The Panthers also reach out to their local wounded warriors to provide support and invitations to games. During the Panthers Salute to Service game, the Panthers will honor service men and woman with pregame ceremonies that include a game day collection drive to benefit the USO of North Carolina, a four-ship formation flyover performed by the 159th Fighter Wing and invocator Chaplain Richard Bristol of the Eighth Marines. All service components will be on field for the national anthem, performed by Air Force reservist Major Erin Karl, with a multiservice Color Guard. Halftime will include the 82nd Airborne Band, recognition of Purple Heart recipients and flyover pilots.
Chicago Bears
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
Prior to the Bears' "Salute to Service" game on Nov. 11, the team will host a culture change forum with the Army that focuses on concussion and traumatic brain injury awareness. During the game, the West Point "Knight Caps" Glee Club will sing the national anthem, 100 members of the military from the various branches will hold the American flag, and another 100 will hold the 4th Phase Flag. A soldier will lead the Bears onto the field while carrying the American flag, and the team's honorary captains will be Ray Mabus, Secretary of the Navy, and General Raymond E. Johns, Jr., 4-star general from the Air Force. Halftime will feature a Purple Heart presentation, a Medal of Valor presentation and re-enlistment ceremony. There will also be a video produced by Boeing, featuring Bears fans who sent in submissions honoring the military. A World War II veteran will be recognized during the Bears/Boeing Military Salute in the third quarter. The Bears give special recognition to the Illinois USO as their hometown military community.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals and USAA hosted 100 members of the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the 371st Sustainment Brigade of the Ohio National Guard at a practice on Oct. 12. Guests were given a gift bag, watched, practiced, and then had an opportunity to interact with the team. Members of the Brigades received tickets the Bengals military appreciation game on November 11. At Sunday's game, the Ohio National Guard will deliver the team mascot, Who Dey, to the game in a Humvee. The Adjutant General of Ohio will deliver the coin for the coin toss and preside over pregame ceremonies, including the Honor Guard and national anthem. The Anthem will be sung by Captain Leslie Battle, and during the anthem, National Guard members will hold a large American flag and fans will perform a card stunt. There will be several military-themed displays in the Jungle Zone, and members of the Ohio Air and Army National Guards will be honored at halftime.
Cleveland Browns
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
As part of the Browns' "Hats Off to Our Heroes" program, Trent Richardson and Alex Mack, were among several players who connected with military representatives overseas on Oct. 30 through a unique video game opportunity made possible by Pros vs. GI Joe. Joining the players for the competition locally were individuals from each branch of the military and representatives from the USO of Northern Ohio. The Nov. 4 game recognized volunteers and advocates of the Greater Cleveland Fisher House, who are committed to establishing a local place for those injured in battle to recover alongside their families. Each branch of the military held stars reflecting their branch of service, while Browns Season Ticket Holders who served the country held the American Flag as Chanel Curry, Army Specialist, performed the national anthem. Marine Recruiting Station Cleveland presented the colors. The 180th Fighter Wing from Toledo performed a military flyover. War veterans were recognized through the "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Honor Row tribute. Sgt. Cory Endlich, who was killed in action in 2007, was recoginzed at halftime. His family was presented with the Honor and Remember flag. Also during halftime, the 60th Anniversary of the Korean War was acknowledged with the presentation of the UN and United States flags alongside Korean War Veterans. The Browns also hosted a culture change forum with the Army that focuses on concussion and traumatic brain injury awareness.
Dallas Cowboys
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
The Cowboys give special recognition to the following units: (Army) III Corps, 1st Calvary Division and the 13th Sustainment Brigade, Fort Hood TX; (AIR FORCE) 301st Fighter Wing, Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, TX and the 344th Recruiting Squadron, Arlington, TX; Marine Corps Eighth District; US Navy Recruiting, North TX; U.S. Coast Guard, Recruiting Station, Dallas/Forth Worth. Recognition elements include: military apparatus and displays on stadium plazas; presentation of a joint Armed Services Color Guard; military members on field holding the field flag during the national anthem; a halftime performance by the Navy's Mid-South Band featuring a muster and anthem from all five military branches; a pass out to entering fans from Cowboys partner USAA, along with a USAA-sponsored pregame tailgate reception with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, NFL Hall of Famer and Navy veteran Roger Staubach for all attending military members. Congressional Medal of Honor recipients will join players on field as Honorary Captains
Denver Broncos
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
The Broncos' Nov. 18 "Salute to Service" game is dedicated to all veterans and U.S. Armed Forces service members serving throughout the world. The Broncos will recognize the 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, as their local military unit. Representatives from the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Wounded Warrior Heroes from Fort Carson will be recognized during a special halftime ceremony. Several other military guests will be honored throughout the game during the pregame coin toss, player introductions, Broncos Country Heroes Recognition and "Salute to Service" recognition.
Detroit Lions
Army
The Detroit Lions recognize the 1st Battalion 125th Infantry of Flint, Mich., and the 126th Cavalry Squadron (stationed in Cadillac, Wyoming, Mich., Dowagiac and Manistee) as their local military units. USAA will be the presenting sponsor of the Lions' "Salute to Service" game on Nov. 18. USAA is providing 50,000 wristbands for fans to wear on their right wrist. Fans will be asked to place their hands over their heart during the national anthem. All veterans of the military in attendance will be asked to stand and be recognized for their service as Lions starting players run out of the tunnel carrying the National Guard Region flag. As part of their "USAA Salute to Service" moment, the team will honor United States Air Force Captain Daniel Tennapel who recently returned home from overseas where he was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom. The Lions and USAA have invited three National Guard units (Bravo Company, Brigade Special Troops Battalion, 37th Brigade Combat Team, the 1st Battalion 125th Infantry and the 126th Cavalry Squadron) to view practice and interact with players on November 17. USAA will also provide those soldiers with suite tickets to the game on the 18th. Lions' defensive back Drayton Florence will also host ten wounded warriors as his guests for the game.
Green Bay Packers
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
Houston Texans
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
The Texans hosted Salute to Service week presented by USAA with events that included a Stars & Strikes Bowling event for 100 troops from the 111th Fighter Squadron. Texans players, cheerleaders, Ambassadors and Lady Texans bowled with the unit. In addition, the Texans and Operation FINALLY HOME joined forces to hand over the keys to a brand new mortgage-free home to Sara Wood, the widow of Marine Staff Sergeant Scott Wood. Chris Myers and Whitney Mercilus helped hand over the keys. The Texans and Operation FINALLY HOME surprised Mrs. Wood and her son Landon with the news about their new home during a Texans game last season. Today, the Texans hosted a BBQ at Reliant Stadium for 150 troops from the USO, Wounded Warrior Project and LSVA. The Texans will host more than 400 military service members as guests at their Salute to Service game presented by Bud Light on Nov. 4. Groups from the Air Force, Army, Navy and Marines held the American and Texas flag before the game, and the West Point Glee Club will sang the national anthem while "Challenger," a free-flying bald eagle, was released. The Texans Coin Toss Captains for the game were former President George H.W. Bush & former Secretary of State James Baker. Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Mike Thornton, a member of the elite Navy SEALs, led the team out of the tunnel prior to kickoff as the Home field Advantage Captain, and Navy Cross recipient Sgt. Christopher Farias and Silver Star recipient Navy Sgt. Joshua Laughery were featured on the stadium video screens during the game.
Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts honored both current and retired members from all five branches of the military at their Nov. 4 game. Nearly 150 active and veteran servicemen and women presented a full-field flag during the national anthem, which will be sung by Indiana National Guardsman, Specialist Ronald Walker. During pre-game activities, 150 youth and families of fallen soldiers were recognized as the 12th Man Fans of the Game. At halftime, the Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders paid tribute to all military personnel through a special "Salute to Service" halftime show. The Indianapolis Colts and WISH-TV also distributed camouflage ribbons to fans as they enter the stadium and partnered with the American Red Cross for their Holiday Mail for Heroes program to give fans the opportunity to sign holiday cards for military personnel serving around the world. In addition, the Colts are proud to support the men and women who serve our country year-round through visits and ticket donations to Camp Atterbury Joint Maneuver Training Center, the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center and the Indiana National Guard.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars have a strong long standing relationship with their local military counterparts, the 125th Fighter Wing Air National Guard and the 75th Ranger Regiment. Jaguars players have partnered with members of the 75th Ranger Regiment to create the "Jaguars – Rangers Ops," a program in which each Jaguars player is connected to an Army Ranger. The 75th Ranger Regiment (Airborne) is a Special Operations light infantry unit of the United States Army headquartered in Fort Benning, Georgia. Each Jaguars player has been paired with a Ranger so that they may correspond, encourage and motivate one another. Each Jaguars player wears a Ranger battalion patch on his shoulder pads, underneath his jersey. Each patch bears the Ranger battalion as well as that player's Ranger partner's name and his job title. At the bottom of the patch are the words, "Got your back." Each Army Ranger in return received a Jaguars patch for his uniform, bearing his Jaguars player's name, number and position, with the same special words. The Jaguars organization has also worked closely with the 125th Fighter Wing of the Florida National Guard since the team's inception in 1995. The 125th Fighter Wing supports the Jaguars every year with flyovers, Color Guard support, members that hold the field flag, etc. The Jaguars players and cheerleaders also make numerous visits to the base and participate in all of the homecoming ceremonies, when the deployed troops return home to Jacksonville. HSL-60 "Jaguars" is a local helicopter squadron from Naval Station Mayport. The squadron was named after the Jacksonville Jaguars and their squadron patch represents the team's logo. The team and the squadron have a great relationship and have partnered throughout the year with flyovers, on-field recognitions, stadium tours, player and cheerleader base visits, and helicopter displays in the parking lot before games.
This year, in recognition on Salute to Service, the Jaguars have invited 1200 Sailors from the USS Bataan to participate in a private practice with the team. During their Nov. 8 game the Jaguars donated more than 7000 tickets for active, retired, and reserve military personnel to attend with participation from every service component in pregame and in game ceremonies. During the game, more than 25 wounded warriors were recognized on the field. The Boot Campaign, along with Military Warriors Support Foundation, gave away a mortgage-free home to a veteran. CPT Jack Mularkey, nephew of Head Coach Mike Mularkey and Platoon Leader of the 1st Ranger Battalion rang the Jaguars Bell as the game entered the fourth quarter.
Kansas City Chiefs
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
The Chiefs have active, on-going relationships with both Ft. Leavenworth and Ft. Riley in Kansas and Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. This includes morale-boosting, goodwill base visits in conjunction with the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The team hosted a "Pros vs. G.I. Joes" on-line gaming event earlier this year between the Chiefs defensive linemen and members of the Army deployed overseas. The team works in conjunction with Missouri National Guard on youth programming, focused on high school athletics. The Chiefs collaborate with the 24th Regiment of the Marine Corps, to annually host its Toys for Tots drive, being held in 2012 on Dec. 2. This year marks the Chiefs 47th drive, which is the longest continuous Marines Toys for Tots partnership in the NFL. The Navy is providing flyovers during the Chiefs 2012 season. The Chiefs Cheerleaders have also hosted their "Celebrate America" variety show tour at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. Service members of all military branches will take part in ceremonies during the Chiefs Military Appreciation Game on November 18.The Chiefs also plan to host a culture change forum in partnership with the Army focused on concussion and traumatic brain injury awareness and prevention.
Miami Dolphins
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
The Miami Dolphins have a close partnership with the VFC-111 Sun Downers from Key West Naval Air Base. They provide multiple flyovers throughout the season and attend games as VIPs. The Dolphins also have active, on-going relationships with Homestead Air Reserve Base, Patrick Air Force Base, Southern Command, Coast Guard Miami, Florida National Guard, and MacDill Air Force Base. These units provide static displays and uniformed personnel for on-field recognitions, formations and celebrations. Each year the Dolphins work with the Army's Golden Knights. Not only do they jump into games for halftime, Cheerleaders and other Dolphins executives tandem jump with them at Homestead Air Reserve Base. They also participate with the local Marines for Toys for Tots annually. This year, the Dolphins will welcome the Fort Benning Army Band on field as they play the national anthem during their November 11 game. The U.S. Air Force will provide halftime entertainment. Nearly 1,000 active, retired, and ROTC/JROTC members will participate. On November 6, Dolphins players and the Miami Dolphins Women's Organization will host 20 children from Miami Dade Elementary School whose parents are in the military on the Bluefoot Pirate Adventures Ship. On November 27, Dolphins players will renovate a military veteran's home, in partnership with Rebuilding Together.
Minnesota Vikings
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
The Vikings' "Salute to Service" presented by USAA on Nov. 11 will include a joint service Color Guard during the national anthem. Fans will also participate in a card stunt during the Anthem. In addition, soldiers will line the tunnel for team introductions, a soldier will lead the team from the tunnel carrying a 34th Infantry Division Red Bulls unit flag, and a riderless horse will cross the end zone during a moment of silence. An injured local soldier will serve as honorary captain for the coin toss. Elizabeth "Betty Wall" Strohfu, a member of the Women Airforce Service Pilots, the first women in history trained to fly American military aircraft, will serve as an Honorary Viking to sound the Gjallarhorn. Also as part of pregame activities, two segments of the world's largest thank you card will be displayed on field while other segments will be displayed on the concourse for fans to sign during the game. During halftime, the Minnesota National Guard 34th Infantry Division Red Bulls Band will perform patriotic tunes while 40 servicemen and women display a large American flag at midfield and we welcome home Minnesota National Guard soldiers from deployment. The Vikings will also make a check presentation to the Minnesotans Military Appreciation Fund during the game, and cheerleaders, team mascots and the drum line will wear military-themed attire for the second half. The game will include Soldier of the Game, Veteran of the Game and Hometown Hero recognitions. In the days preceding the game, the Vikings will host a number of local soldiers to attend a practice, in conjunction with USAA.
New England Patriots
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
The Patriots honor veterans and active duty soldiers from each branch of the military and Coast Guard. These service men and women will join members of the Kraft family, Patriots alumni and Patriots cheerleaders to display a large American flag that will spread the entire length of the field in thanks and recognition of military members and their families. The game will feature a flyover from the 439th Airlift Wing in Westover, MA, a Color Guard ceremony performed by the Army National Guard and national anthem sung by the 215th Army Band's Voices of Freedom. All service men and women will be asked to stand and be recognized during the game and messages from military members serving oversees will be played in-game on the video boards. Additionally, the Patriots will unveil a permanent black seat in the south end of Gillette Stadium that will be dedicated to the thousands of Patriots who remain unaccounted for as POW/MIA. Footage from a ceremony held earlier in the week will be aired during the game. The empty seat will serve as a permanent memorial to honor the brave men and women who served our country and to the sacrifices they made.
New Orleans Saints
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
The Saints will hold their military appreciation game on Sunday. The game's ticket design pays tribute to the Wounded Warrior Project, and their organization will also be recognized during an on field presentation during the pre-game ceremony. The Saints worked with the American Red Cross to identify a New Orleans soldier currently stationed in Afghanistan who will surprise his family at a special on field reunion. The Saints will also participate in the ARC's Holiday Mail for Heroes program. Major General Curtis, Adjutant General for the Louisiana National Guard, will serve as the game's Honorary Military Captain. Louisiana National Guard will have an on field swear-in ceremony. Joint Color Guards will present the Colors prior to kickoff, and one hundred members, twenty members of each branch of the military and Coast Guard, will hold individual American flags for the Anthem, which will be sung by the Victory Belles trio of the World War II Museum while surrounded by military veterans. There will be a military tribute halftime performance by the University of South Alabama's marching band. Soldiers of the 177th Armored Brigade, and the 15th Infantry Brigade from Camp Shelby, Miss., will serve as giveaway crew volunteers and will receive tickets to the game. Local hometown heroes will receive tickets to the game as well.
New York Giants
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
The New York Giants have a strong relationship with General Odierno, Army Chief of Staff, and Greg Gadson, the Army colonel who lost both of his legs in Iraq. After he was injured, Gadson became a rallying point for the New York Giants during their run to a Super Bowl title after the 2007 season. He was on the sidelines with the team for that victory and their most recent title, a victory in Super Bowl XLVI over the New England Patriots earlier this year. His connection to the Giants was former quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, who Gadson played football with at West Point. The Giants also recognize their own former players who served in the Armed Forces, like former Giant Phil McConkey who served in the Navy and Medal of Honor recipient, Jack Lummus, a Marine Corps company commander killed in action during WWII. This year, during Salute to Service, the Giants will welcome home Soldiers of the Fighting 69th, a NYC based Army National Guard Infantry Unit during their November 4 game. Military VIPs will represent the services during the coin toss. The Giants will present a check to Building Homes for Heroes, and JP Morgan Chase will present a home to a wounded warrior. The United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon will perform during the halftime show.
New York Jets
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
On Sunday, December 2, the Jets will celebrate their 13th annual Military Appreciation Day with special pregame and halftime ceremonies in honor of our Armed Forces. Throughout the game PSAs from each branch of the military will be played along with "Go Jets" messages from troops stationed around the world. During pregame festivities the US Coast Guard Chorus will perform a patriotic medley, and each branch of the military will be represented with exhibits, recruiting stations, and Honorary Captains. Forty members of each branch of the military, including the New Jersey National Guard, will also unfurl and create a formation on-field in front of an American flag. Halftime festivities will include a performance by the United States Coast Guard Academy Glee Club.
Oakland Raiders
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
The Raiders, along with the title sponsor USAA, will host and honor 60 graduates from Airmen Leadership Academy at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California. Airmen Leadership Academy and members of the 22nd Airlift Squadron will also participate in a flag unfurling, while all service branches will participate in the Color Guard presentation. Members of the Raiders and Raiderettes visited Travis Air Force Base on Nov. 6 for a meet and greet in celebration of Salute to Service.
Philadelphia Eagles
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
The Philadelphia Eagles have a long standing relationship with their local military unit, the 514thAir Mobility Wing. Members of the Eagles, including President, Don Smolenski, and GM, Howie Roseman, have visited the 514th on-base and have been taken up for mid-air refueling missions.
Wide receiver, DeSean Jackson recently visited Dix/ McGuire/ Lakehurst Joint Base and met soldiers, including some from the 514th, when he announced his $50,000 donation to Wounded Warrior Project. Each week, Roseman welcomes one member of the military from the Joint Base as his guest at the game. The Eagles Salute to Service game on Sunday, November 11, will begin by five military members leading the team onto the field while holding their branch's flag. The national anthem will be sung by Generald Wilson, a retired Navy officer, as current military members hold a full-field flag. Immediately afterward, there will be a flyover by four 416s. Honorary captains will be Captains in the military, and the alumni honoree for the game will be Chuck Bednarik, a retired Army Air Corps member. During the game, the Eagles will recognize members of the Semper Fi High School All-Star Game, feature a video tribute as a thank you to troops, and play numerous vignettes of player shout-outs. A U.S. Marines Silent Drill Team will perform during halftime.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
During the Nov.12 game, the Steelers will honor a veteran from every war, and recognize a local Harrier pilot who was shot down and killed last month over Afghanistan. The Steelers will also recognize their local military community by paying tribute to the service men and women of the 171st Air Refueling Wing. The team is partnering with USAA for a stadium-wide card stunt that features a special military appreciation message during the national anthem. Fans will be instructed to hold up the card at their seats just before the national anthem.
St. Louis Rams
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
The Rams have an active, on-going relationship with service members located at Scott Air Force Base. Coach Jeff Fisher took the entire team to Scott Air Force Base located just outside of St. Louis and did a walk through practice with airmen serving as the scout team. The Rams' military appreciation game, in conjunction with Boeing, USO of Missouri and USAA, will take place on November 18. During the game, the team will partner with the American Red Cross to take part in a Holiday Mail for Heroes campaign. Rams fans will have the opportunity to honor and thank our servicemen and women by signing holiday cards at various signing stations throughout the Edward Jones Dome. In addition, the Rams will partner with Boeing to donate 1,500 tickets to the USO for military members and their families for the game. The national anthem will be performed by retired U.S. Navy Petty officer Generald Wilson, and halftime will feature a performance from the Scott Air Force Marching Band. Rams defensive end, Chris Long, will promote the effort with a PSA that will air throughout the stadium and during the game. In addition, the Rams will host military members, veterans and their families for a private practice at ContinuityX Training Center on Nov. 16.
San Diego Chargers
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
The Chargers' Nov. 1 "Salute to Service" game, in conjunction with USAA, featured a pregame Wounded Warriors recognition, presentation of colors by the U.S. Marine Corps, Army and Navy and an Air Force flyover. The national anthem was performed by an Air Force Quartet. A member of the First Marine Expeditionary Force ran out of the tunnel prior to player introductions with the unit flag, and the unit was presented with a jersey during pregame. During halftime, the Chargers honored service members from each branch of the military by presenting them with autographed footballs. Halftime also featured a performance by the Marine Corps band.
San Francisco 49ers
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
In appreciation of those who serve in the military, the 49ers, with USAA serving as the game sponsor, will host a pre-game canned food drive in cooperation with Second Harvest Food Bank to benefit families in need including veterans. An on field swearing-in of new Army recruits and the honoring of wounded warriors during pre-game ceremonies will take place. Service men and women of all branches will take part in unfurling a giant American flag on field while the national anthem is performed by Navy Counselor 1st Class Steven Powell. There will be a flyover of Navy F-18 jets, Salute to Service video board messaging throughout the game, a live tribute to veterans in attendance, a USAA "Salute to Service" card stunt during the game and a performance by the Army Silent Drill Team during halftime.
Seattle Seahawks
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
The Seattle Seahawks work closely with their local military unit, the 4th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division out of Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash. Players have participated in meet and greets with Soldiers to boost morale. The Seahawks "Salute to Service" game, in conjunction with USAA, will be on Sunday. There will be a card stunt and flyover following the anthem. A local soldier representing the wounded warriors will lead the team out of the tunnel. WWII veteran Joe Moser will raise the 12th MAN Flag. Moser was a P-38 fighter pilot who was shot down during his 44th mission over France. He was imprisoned in the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald and scheduled to be executed. Joe's story is featured in an award winning documentary the "Lost Airmen of Buchenwald" and in the book "A Fighter Pilot in Buchenwald."
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
On Nov. 4, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers presented the Central Florida Military Resource Fair at Raymond James Stadium. The event, which was free to military, offered a job fair with Federal, State and local employers, and interview skill development and resume assistance. On-site VA benefits and health care enrollment will also be available, as well as flu shots and medical screenings. On Nov. 6, Buccaneers players and cheerleaders dedicated a Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fitness Zone presented by HESS Gridiron Giveback at Lanier Elementary, which is located near MacDill Air Force Base and serves students of many military families. Later, general manager Mark Dominik, along with Buccaneers rookies and USAA Volunteers visited U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater to serve lunch and spend time with 200 service members. The Buccaneers also visited Bay Pines VA Hospital in St. Petersburg to greet servicemen and women recovering from injury and illness. On Sunday, the Buccaneers will host their "Salute to Service" game in partnership with USAA. Game elements include the largest-ever group induction, performed by Vice Admiral Robert S. Harward and joined by wounded warriors from James A. Haley VA Hospital; Service members will participate in pregame elements and be seated in the Front Row Fans sections of the stadium. U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos Team will jump the Game Ball into the stadium. The ball is returning from Afghanistan with a video message from General John R. Allen for the fans. Lieutenant General John F. Mulholland, Jr. will serve as Honorary Coin Toss Captain; A military flyover will be performed pre game; The Anthem will be sung by former Air Force Staff Sergeant, "The Voice" contestant Angie Johnson. The Buccaneers Salute to Service suite will treat members of each military branch to the game experience from a luxury suite. All fans will receive a special-edition Buccaneers military lapel pin upon entry; a collection drive will be held pre game to provide personal items to military through Support the Troops. The game will feature shout-outs from local soldiers, static military vehicle displays, and a USAA card stunt.
Tennessee Titans
Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines
The Tennessee Titans recognize the service men and women serving on Fort Campbell, KY. The Titans have a long standing relationships and give special honors to the 101st Airborne Division, the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), 5th Special Forces Group, the Navy Seals and the Special Operations Command (Army).This year Titans quarterbacks made a visit to an Army Hospital on Fort Campbell to hand out NFL Salute to Service ribbons and meet and greet with Soldiers. At their Nov. 4 game, the Titans recognized team owner K.S. "Bud" Adams, Jr. for winning the inaugural "Salute to Service" Award, presented at the NFL Honors awards show this past February. Pregame highlights included 100 soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division from Fort Campbell holding a large American flag in the shape of the United States, a Color Guard from the 101st Airborne division and a flyover of F-16's from the Alabama Air Guard. Halftime featured the 101st Airborne Division Band, who will play the song from each branch of service while veterans attending the game stand to be recognized. A Color Guard from all five branches will march across the field as their branch song is being performed. A special wounded warrior salute occured during the game along with many video "thank you" vignettes shown on the jumbotron throughout the game.
Washington Redskins
Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard
The Redskins and USAA are teaming up to honor a military unit from the Air Force District at Washington during the team's "Salute to Service" game on Nov.18. During the game, the Redskins will celebrate members of each military branch on the field, as well as on the video boards, as part of the team's season-long "Operation Salute Our Troops" campaign. The Redskins and USAA are also inviting 50 members and a guest from a local Air Force unit to the game. General Spencer, Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, will also be in attendance and will be honored. During the game, Redskins fans will be encouraged to support the Wounded Warrior Project via Twitter. An additional group of military service members from the Air Force District of Washington will be invited to watch a closed practice at Redskins Park in November.