NFL teams, players learning to deal with new salary-cap realities

» Teams have been quicker to pull the plug on aging players. The Saints are a good example of a team that made tough decisions about players who, though they could still help, are on the back nine of their respective careers. New Orleans essentially cut bait on some vets under the principle that it's better to do so a year too early than a year too late. The Saints still could bring back Jabari Greer, whom they cut in February. And by trading away Darren Sproles, who'd slipped just a little, they made room for free-agent signee Jairus Byrd, a player they see as unique. Fact is, across the league, the realities facing teams with aging vets are only becoming harsher.